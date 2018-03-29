English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air India Divestment: Govt Invites Bids to Sell 76 Per Cent Stake
The government on Tuesday proposed selling 76% stakes in Air India to private parties, with the condition that the brand 'Air India' will be retained and the control of the national-carrier will be with Indian nationals.
An aerial view of Air India planes parked at an airport. (File Photo/Reuters)
New Delhi: The ministry of civil aviation has permitted consortium of entities to bid for Air India. The consortium will have one lead member with each entity holding 20% share.
The Centre on Tuesday also proposed selling 76% stakes in Air India to private parties, with the condition that the brand 'Air India' will be retained and the control of the national-carrier will be with Indian nationals.
The government in its statement proposed only companies with the minimum net worth of Rs 5,000 crore can bid for Air India and the lead member shall hold at least 51% of paid-up capital.
While the government remains committed to privatising the airline and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha has reiterated his stand in the past that Air India would be in private hands by December, time seems to be running out in the government's efforts.
The airline's 2016-17 accounts are still under audit even as another financial year – 2017-18 – is drawing to a close. Being an unlisted loss-incurring company, Air India has generally been late in preparing its accounts.
A new buyer will need the latest audited financial statements to decide on bidding for the airline or not. If the divestment doesn't happen by December, then it is certain that it will be deferred until the next financial year as elections are due April-May 2019.
Also Watch
The Centre on Tuesday also proposed selling 76% stakes in Air India to private parties, with the condition that the brand 'Air India' will be retained and the control of the national-carrier will be with Indian nationals.
The government in its statement proposed only companies with the minimum net worth of Rs 5,000 crore can bid for Air India and the lead member shall hold at least 51% of paid-up capital.
While the government remains committed to privatising the airline and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha has reiterated his stand in the past that Air India would be in private hands by December, time seems to be running out in the government's efforts.
The airline's 2016-17 accounts are still under audit even as another financial year – 2017-18 – is drawing to a close. Being an unlisted loss-incurring company, Air India has generally been late in preparing its accounts.
A new buyer will need the latest audited financial statements to decide on bidding for the airline or not. If the divestment doesn't happen by December, then it is certain that it will be deferred until the next financial year as elections are due April-May 2019.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Fortis Health
|123.35
|-18.90
|-13.29
|Titan Company
|942.30
|-0.10
|-0.01
|Tata Steel
|571.05
|-18.95
|-3.21
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,861.10
|+8.80
|+0.10
|TCS
|2,849.15
|+1.45
|+0.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Gujarat Gas
|830.20
|-6.05
|-0.72
|Bank of Baroda
|142.20
|-1.55
|-1.08
|Aarti Ind
|1,144.20
|+0.70
|+0.06
|Fortis Health
|123.40
|-19.05
|-13.37
|M&M Financial
|461.80
|+4.30
|+0.94
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hate Story 4 Actor Urvashi Rautela's Fake Aadhar Card Used to Book Hotel Room
- IPL 2018 Analysis: Royal Challengers Bangalore - Strengths and Weaknesses
- IPL 2018: Stephen Fleming Looks to Rekindle Magic in CSK
- 90's Inspired Floaters Are Back in Fashion And Here's How You Can Style Them
- 2018 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Vs KTM Duke 200 Spec Comparison