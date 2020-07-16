Air India Ends Work From Home, Opens All Offices From July 20 Without Separate Covid-19 Roster

Air India on Wednesday discontinued its 'Work from Home' (WFH) practice for all employees and asked them to report to work from Monday, July 20.

In an order issued by the airline for its staff, it stated that all its offices will function in full strength from July 20 and no separate roster will be made for functioning under Covid-19 situation. Those not attending office with either have to apply for leave or will be marked absent, the notice said.

However, 'Work from Home' option will be considered for employees who are at higher risk due to medical conditions, pregnant women, and those staying in containment zones.

"It has now been decided that all Air India offices will function in full strength effective July 20, 2020, and no separate roster for functioning under COVID situation is to be operated. Employees who not attend office on July 20, 2020, will have to apply for leave or shall be marked absent," the notice said.

Though the order exlcluded employees living in containment zones, it directed them to keep the office informed about the status of the containment at regular intervals along with a copy of the notification.

In a statement issued earlier, the company also started the process of identifying its employees, based on various factors like efficiency, health and redundancy, who will be sent on compulsory leave without pay (LWP) for up to five years, according to an official order.

The departmental heads in the headquarter as well as regional directors will be required to assess each employee "on the above mentioned factors and identify the cases where option of compulsory LWP can be exercised", stated the order dated July 14.