Air India Express Pilot's Licence Suspended for 1 Year for Overshooting Runway in Mangalore Airport

The final investigation has found that the final approach of the B737 aircraft was 'unstabilised'. The aircraft speed was high and it touched down late, around 900 meters from the threshold area of runway 34, which resulted in runway excursion and damage to the aircraft.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 8:19 PM IST
File photo of air india express. Image: Reuters
New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday suspended for a year the license of Air India Express pilot who overshot the runway while landing an aircraft at Mangalore airport on June 30, sources said.

"The final investigation by the regulator has found that the final approach of the B737 aircraft was 'unstabilised'. The aircraft speed was high and it touched down late, around 900 metres from threshold area of runway 34, which resulted in runway excursion and damage to the aircraft," a source told PTI.

The threshold area is from where the runway strip begins. Next to threshold area is the touchdown zone, where the aircraft should touch down during landing.

The source said the licence of the pilot, Captain Pravin Tumram, was suspended by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for a period of one year.

"The period of one year would be counted from the date of the incident," the source said.

