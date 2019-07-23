Air India Express Pilot's Licence Suspended for 1 Year for Overshooting Runway in Mangalore Airport
The final investigation has found that the final approach of the B737 aircraft was 'unstabilised'. The aircraft speed was high and it touched down late, around 900 meters from the threshold area of runway 34, which resulted in runway excursion and damage to the aircraft.
File photo of air india express. Image: Reuters
New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday suspended for a year the license of Air India Express pilot who overshot the runway while landing an aircraft at Mangalore airport on June 30, sources said.
"The final investigation by the regulator has found that the final approach of the B737 aircraft was 'unstabilised'. The aircraft speed was high and it touched down late, around 900 metres from threshold area of runway 34, which resulted in runway excursion and damage to the aircraft," a source told PTI.
The threshold area is from where the runway strip begins. Next to threshold area is the touchdown zone, where the aircraft should touch down during landing.
The source said the licence of the pilot, Captain Pravin Tumram, was suspended by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for a period of one year.
"The period of one year would be counted from the date of the incident," the source said.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,263.50
|-1.47
|Yes Bank
|90.65
|-0.55
|Reliance
|1,273.55
|-0.54
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,494.00
|2.73
|HDFC
|2,138.50
|-2.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|90.70
|-0.49
|Reliance
|1,272.85
|-0.60
|Bajaj Finance
|3,275.45
|0.83
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,875.35
|-0.62
|HDFC Bank
|2,263.95
|-1.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|210.45
|3.11
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,494.00
|2.73
|Hero Motocorp
|2,469.30
|2.73
|ITC
|270.65
|2.36
|Asian Paints
|1,429.35
|1.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|210.00
|2.94
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,493.70
|2.76
|Hero Motocorp
|2,465.00
|2.50
|ITC
|270.70
|2.38
|Asian Paints
|1,430.00
|1.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|342.20
|-2.47
|Indiabulls Hsg
|640.55
|-2.34
|HDFC
|2,138.50
|-2.21
|Adani Ports
|399.75
|-1.83
|Bajaj Auto
|2,523.85
|-1.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|342.05
|-2.49
|HDFC
|2,137.65
|-2.24
|Coal India
|218.00
|-1.45
|HDFC Bank
|2,263.95
|-1.44
|Bajaj Auto
|2,521.35
|-1.57
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt to Compete with Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Saif Ali Khan on August 15
- Mandira Bedi Posts Stunning Beach Photo from Maldives, See Here
- Move Over PUBG, Indian Air Force is Releasing a Mobile Game Complete with 'Gunslinger Moustache'
- Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Perform Dangerous Bike Chase Stunts on Portugal's Highest Peak for War
- OxygenOS 9.0.7 Update for OnePlus 5/5T Brings Fnatic Mode and Screen Recorder