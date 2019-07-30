Air India, Fiji Airways Ink Codeshare Pact to Connect 3 Domestic Airports With South Pacific Nation
Code sharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.
Air India. (Representative image/Reuters)
Mumbai: Air India on Tuesday inked a codeshare pact with Fiji's flag carrier Fiji Airways which will provide convenient connections between three domestic cities and the South Pacific nation.
The codershare partnership between the two partners will come into effect from next month, Air India said in a release. Code sharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.
The pact will allow Fiji Airways to place its FJ flight code on flights operated by Air India from three domestic cities to Hong Kong and Singapore, and in turn, it will allow Air India to place its AI designator code on Fiji Airways flights from Hong Kong and Singapore to Nadi, the release said.
Starting August 1, passengers of the two airlines can seamlessly connect from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai to Fiji via Hong Kong or Singapore, it said. We are happy to establish codeshare partnership with Fiji Airways thereby expanding our network and offering wider connectivity to our passengers," said Meenakshi Mallik, Commercial Director, Air India.
"Were delighted to add Air India to our growing list of international airline partners. With our direct services from Hong Kong and Singapore to Nadi, Indian visitors can travel to travel to Fiji from three cities. "Equally, our guests from Fiji and the South Pacific will have many more options to connect to Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai for leisure, business and medical travel on Air India flights," said Andre Viljoen, Fiji Airways Managing Director and chief executive.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|523.90
|-6.40
|IndusInd Bank
|1,337.30
|-6.63
|Reliance
|1,180.90
|-2.48
|Yes Bank
|86.05
|-9.18
|ICICI Bank
|425.35
|-0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|640.30
|-0.93
|Indiabulls Hsg
|524.05
|-6.25
|Yes Bank
|86.10
|-9.13
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,507.35
|-0.91
|SpiceJet
|144.70
|2.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|345.75
|3.35
|TCS
|2,179.15
|2.31
|HCL Tech
|1,023.60
|0.80
|ITC
|268.90
|0.43
|HUL
|1,719.90
|0.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|345.60
|3.19
|TCS
|2,179.00
|2.32
|HCL Tech
|1,023.85
|0.83
|ITC
|269.00
|0.49
|HDFC Bank
|2,253.35
|0.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|86.05
|-9.18
|IndusInd Bank
|1,337.30
|-6.63
|Indiabulls Hsg
|523.90
|-6.40
|Hero Motocorp
|2,258.80
|-6.06
|Sun Pharma
|410.35
|-4.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|86.10
|-9.13
|IndusInd Bank
|1,336.90
|-6.66
|Hero Motocorp
|2,259.35
|-6.01
|Sun Pharma
|410.50
|-4.79
|SBI
|327.50
|-4.70
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Romanian Bowler's Weird Action in European Cricket League Leaves Social Media in Splits
- Twitter Tears Apart Govinda's Claim of Suggesting Title for Avatar with Funny Memes
- With Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut Has Again Demonstrated Her Terrific Script Sense
- WhatsApp Scam: Don't Fall For Fake Messages Offering 1000GB of Free Internet Data
- Truecaller Bug Reportedly Signed-up Indians for UPI Account With ICICI Bank