Air India Says System Restored, Hours After Server Shutdown Affected Services Across the World

Air India - you gotta take responsibility of the passengers who booked your flight tickets. Thousands stranded at the airport for over 3 hours. No updates. No one to talk to. Terrible service. #airindia #outage #mumbait2 #sitasoftwareoutage pic.twitter.com/tuusueI4dG — Manish (@mani_8612) 27 April 2019

Perhaps #airindia took it too seriously when I bid tearful goodbye to my bed this morning. It's ok Maharaja, I do want to go to Shanghai. Get going. 🙄#ServerCrash pic.twitter.com/ow0unlWlwv — Ritika Jain (@Ritikajain09) 27 April 2019

Apparently this ‘system crash’ is affecting Air India flights the world over .@airindiain @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/qZmT8AYVjM — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) 27 April 2019

#airindia systems down globally since 3 am. Must be at least 2000 people camped in #Mumbai T2 #Airport. And more people coming in with #flights scheduled every half hour. Nightmare truly! pic.twitter.com/Bmpe7QCIUx — R Vasundara (@TheKalamWaliBai) 27 April 2019

@sureshpprabhu Dear Sir, Hundreds of passengers are stranded at Mumbai Airport as Air India servers are down for last 4 hrs.The staff has no updates. I Plead you to please help. pic.twitter.com/oQx6T9IQcK — Ullekh (@Ullekh6) 27 April 2019

Air India’s system was restored on Saturday, hours after operations were hit since early morning after the airline’s server suffered a global shutdown. Officials said the airline’s SITA server was down since 3.30am, delaying flights across the world.Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani said the services had been restored. Operations, however, are expected to be delayed due to a cascading effect.The situation had led to serpentine queues at airports, with several flyers taking to social media to vent their frustration. A Twitter user named Manish said the airline must take responsibility for its passengers.Several passengers also tweeted out to Union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Suresh Prabhu, asking them to resolve the issue at the earliest.This is the second time that the airline has been hit due to a technical snag. A similar incident last year had affected services globally.