Air India Says System Restored, Hours After Server Shutdown Affected Services Across the World
The situation had led to serpentine queues at airports, with several flyers taking to social media to vent their frustration.
Passengers stranded at Mumbai airport. (Image: Twitter)
Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani said the services had been restored. Operations, however, are expected to be delayed due to a cascading effect.
The situation had led to serpentine queues at airports, with several flyers taking to social media to vent their frustration. A Twitter user named Manish said the airline must take responsibility for its passengers.
Air India - you gotta take responsibility of the passengers who booked your flight tickets. Thousands stranded at the airport for over 3 hours. No updates. No one to talk to. Terrible service. #airindia #outage #mumbait2 #sitasoftwareoutage pic.twitter.com/tuusueI4dG— Manish (@mani_8612) 27 April 2019
Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai...— Ritika Jain (@Ritikajain09) 27 April 2019
Perhaps #airindia took it too seriously when I bid tearful goodbye to my bed this morning. It's ok Maharaja, I do want to go to Shanghai. Get going. 🙄#ServerCrash pic.twitter.com/ow0unlWlwv
😐😐— Gul Panag (@GulPanag) 27 April 2019
Apparently this ‘system crash’ is affecting Air India flights the world over .@airindiain @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/qZmT8AYVjM
#airindia systems down globally since 3 am. Must be at least 2000 people camped in #Mumbai T2 #Airport. And more people coming in with #flights scheduled every half hour. Nightmare truly! pic.twitter.com/Bmpe7QCIUx— R Vasundara (@TheKalamWaliBai) 27 April 2019
Several passengers also tweeted out to Union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Suresh Prabhu, asking them to resolve the issue at the earliest.
@sureshpprabhu Dear Sir, Hundreds of passengers are stranded at Mumbai Airport as Air India servers are down for last 4 hrs.The staff has no updates. I Plead you to please help. pic.twitter.com/oQx6T9IQcK— Ullekh (@Ullekh6) 27 April 2019
This is the second time that the airline has been hit due to a technical snag. A similar incident last year had affected services globally.
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|545.25
|6.75
|Axis Bank
|759.90
|2.56
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,842.85
|-0.90
|Yes Bank
|237.20
|0.06
|Reliance
|1,392.80
|1.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,832.15
|-1.03
|Axis Bank
|760.20
|2.61
|Tata Steel
|545.00
|6.67
|HDFC Bank
|2,275.25
|0.46
|Yes Bank
|237.40
|-0.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|545.25
|6.75
|BPCL
|371.05
|3.57
|GAIL
|353.40
|3.00
|ICICI Bank
|407.20
|2.98
|JSW Steel
|294.00
|2.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|545.00
|6.67
|ICICI Bank
|407.40
|3.05
|Axis Bank
|760.20
|2.61
|TCS
|2,238.30
|2.13
|SBI
|312.30
|1.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|215.60
|-2.82
|Bajaj Auto
|3,044.65
|-1.41
|Grasim
|913.45
|-1.23
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,892.25
|-1.12
|Bharti Airtel
|325.45
|-0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|215.40
|-2.84
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,832.15
|-1.03
|Bharti Airtel
|324.60
|-1.02
|Bajaj Auto
|3,047.75
|-0.98
|M&M
|657.70
|-0.94
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Teacher's Avengers Endgame Spoiler Warning to Students is Breaking the Internet
- Confirmed | Upcoming Toyota-Badged Baleno to be Called Glanza, Teaser Video Out
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Will Approach Every Match Like We do Against India: Sarfaraz
- Avengers Endgame: Thanos Could be the Climate Change Warrior World Was Waiting for
- Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s