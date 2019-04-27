Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Air India Says System Restored, Hours After Server Shutdown Affected Services Across the World

The situation had led to serpentine queues at airports, with several flyers taking to social media to vent their frustration.

News18.com

April 27, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
Air India Says System Restored, Hours After Server Shutdown Affected Services Across the World
Passengers stranded at Mumbai airport. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Air India’s system was restored on Saturday, hours after operations were hit since early morning after the airline’s server suffered a global shutdown. Officials said the airline’s SITA server was down since 3.30am, delaying flights across the world.

Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani said the services had been restored. Operations, however, are expected to be delayed due to a cascading effect.

The situation had led to serpentine queues at airports, with several flyers taking to social media to vent their frustration. A Twitter user named Manish said the airline must take responsibility for its passengers.













Several passengers also tweeted out to Union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Suresh Prabhu, asking them to resolve the issue at the earliest.




This is the second time that the airline has been hit due to a technical snag. A similar incident last year had affected services globally.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
