Air India May be Privatized Soon as Govt Looks Set to Invite Bids this Month: Report
The ministerial panel formed for the purpose of Air India divestment is also likely to meet soon to clear the privatization process, said the report.
For Representation. (Image: Twitter)
The government is set to invite bids for selling its 100% stake in in Air India Ltd soon in order to meet its divestment target. According to a report in Mint, the government may float an expression of interest (EoI) document for the airline within this month.
“The expression of interest document for Air India will be put out anytime now, at least before the end of this month. The plan is to sell 100% stake in the airline. The proposal needs clearance from a ministerial panel before it is made public,” a finance ministry official told Mint.
The ministerial panel formed for the purpose of Air India divestment is also likely to meet soon to clear the privatization process, said the report. The panel is headed by home minister Amit Shah, while its members include finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri and railway and trade minister Piyush Goyal.
The sale of Air India would not only help the Union government exit a loss-making business, but would also compensate for the loss in revenue due to the corporate tax rate cut.
Air India, which has 128 planes, has seen its net debt rising to Rs 58,351.93 crore at the end of March 2019 from about Rs 55,000 crore a year ago. The debt-laden airline has been surviving with the help of a Rs 30,000 crore government bailout.
The Air India divestment was first attempted in March 2018, but the plan had failed as investors were wary of the government retaining a 24% stake in the airline. Besides that, huge debt of over Rs 33,000 crore at that time and the requirement to stay invested in the airline for at least three years led to poor investor interest.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|260.85
|4.72
|Yes Bank
|43.75
|-4.16
|ICICI Bank
|437.15
|5.06
|Titan Company
|1,232.05
|-2.14
|HDFC
|2,003.00
|1.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,000.45
|1.62
|Yes Bank
|43.75
|-4.06
|SBI
|260.75
|4.72
|ICICI Bank
|437.20
|5.02
|Titan Company
|1,231.95
|-2.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,311.20
|5.65
|ICICI Bank
|437.15
|5.06
|Bharti Airtel
|357.60
|4.70
|SBI
|260.85
|4.72
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,620.75
|4.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,312.00
|5.65
|ICICI Bank
|437.20
|5.02
|Bharti Airtel
|357.50
|4.69
|SBI
|260.75
|4.72
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,620.85
|4.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|43.75
|-4.16
|Hero Motocorp
|2,616.50
|-2.15
|HCL Tech
|1,051.05
|-2.17
|Titan Company
|1,232.05
|-2.14
|ITC
|247.15
|-1.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|43.75
|-4.06
|Hero Motocorp
|2,616.05
|-2.19
|HCL Tech
|1,051.00
|-2.16
|ITC
|247.30
|-1.73
|TCS
|2,020.25
|-1.59
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zaheer Khan Had the Perfect Clap Back to Hardik Pandya's 'Disrespectful' Birthday Wish
- Instagram Dark Mode Rolls-Out For iOS 13, Here's How to Enable It
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2, Exploding Gas Cans and Ledge Grab
- Apple macOS Catalina Rolls Out And is Great News For Gamers And Everyone Else
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son