English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Air India Must Only be Sold to an Indian Player, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Bhagwat said nowhere in the world has any country allowed a stake of more than 49 per cent to foreign investors in national carriers, and specifically mentioned Germany, where foreign ownership is capped at 29 per cent.
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)
Mumbai: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today said Air India should be owned by an Indian player who can run it efficiently, amid the government initiating the disinvestment process for the debt-laden national carrier.
Cautioning the government against "losing control and ownership of its skies", Bhagwat said Air India's operations have not been managed properly.
"Air India should be handed over to anyone who can run it efficiently. The new operator must be an Indian player," the RSS supremo said, delivering a talk on 'Indian Economy and Economic Policies: Long-term Perspective' here.
Bhagwat said nowhere in the world has any country allowed a stake of more than 49 per cent to foreign investors in national carriers, and specifically mentioned Germany, where foreign ownership is capped at 29 per cent.
He also advocated confiscation of shares if the foreign holding breaches the 49 per cent mark and selling it to domestic investors, as is done in some countries.
While valuing Air India, one should not look only at tangible assets and get bogged down by the accumulated debt of Rs 55,000 crore, but also look at aspects like the landing rights at 30 global airports and availability of trained manpower, he said.
"One has to view Air India's losses in contrast to the assets it has. Air India's operations haven't been managed properly," Bhagwat said at the event at leading stock exchange BSE.
The government has come out with a detailed preliminary information memorandum, detailing plans to offload up to 76 per cent stake in Air India and transfer the management control to private players.
The proposed disinvestment will include profit-making Air India Express and joint venture AISATS. The latter is an equal joint venture between the national carrier and Singapore-based SATS Ltd.
Talking about the economy, the RSS chief said going "completely cashless" was not practical and possible for everyone. "Some component of cash is going to be there in our transactions," he added.
"India will have to use 'less cash' model during the transition period (to cashless economy) to benefit from the good initiatives taken so far (by the central government)," he said.
"There will be some cash, you people here may use cashless (digital) currency, but everyone cannot use it," the RSS chief said.
Bhagwat also cautioned against India limiting its view to any 'ism', like capitalism or communism, and suggested that to make any policy a success, one should focus on its intent, not data or numbers. "Don't become a slave to any one theory," he said.
Also Watch
Cautioning the government against "losing control and ownership of its skies", Bhagwat said Air India's operations have not been managed properly.
"Air India should be handed over to anyone who can run it efficiently. The new operator must be an Indian player," the RSS supremo said, delivering a talk on 'Indian Economy and Economic Policies: Long-term Perspective' here.
Bhagwat said nowhere in the world has any country allowed a stake of more than 49 per cent to foreign investors in national carriers, and specifically mentioned Germany, where foreign ownership is capped at 29 per cent.
He also advocated confiscation of shares if the foreign holding breaches the 49 per cent mark and selling it to domestic investors, as is done in some countries.
While valuing Air India, one should not look only at tangible assets and get bogged down by the accumulated debt of Rs 55,000 crore, but also look at aspects like the landing rights at 30 global airports and availability of trained manpower, he said.
"One has to view Air India's losses in contrast to the assets it has. Air India's operations haven't been managed properly," Bhagwat said at the event at leading stock exchange BSE.
I welcome RSS sarsangh chalak Mohan Bhagwat's timely warning on Air India family silver sale. My advice to Namo: Put off the proposal to post 2019 poll. Also drop Jayant Sinha— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 17, 2018
The government has come out with a detailed preliminary information memorandum, detailing plans to offload up to 76 per cent stake in Air India and transfer the management control to private players.
The proposed disinvestment will include profit-making Air India Express and joint venture AISATS. The latter is an equal joint venture between the national carrier and Singapore-based SATS Ltd.
Talking about the economy, the RSS chief said going "completely cashless" was not practical and possible for everyone. "Some component of cash is going to be there in our transactions," he added.
"India will have to use 'less cash' model during the transition period (to cashless economy) to benefit from the good initiatives taken so far (by the central government)," he said.
"There will be some cash, you people here may use cashless (digital) currency, but everyone cannot use it," the RSS chief said.
Bhagwat also cautioned against India limiting its view to any 'ism', like capitalism or communism, and suggested that to make any policy a success, one should focus on its intent, not data or numbers. "Don't become a slave to any one theory," he said.
Also Watch
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|589.55
|+16.35
|+2.85
|Infosys
|1,125.20
|-8.00
|-0.71
|Indiabulls Vent
|374.20
|-6.15
|-1.62
|HDFC
|1,889.70
|+19.25
|+1.03
|TCS
|3,166.60
|-21.05
|-0.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Idea Cellular
|71.40
|+0.15
|+0.21
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,102.70
|+1.05
|+0.05
|Indiabulls Vent
|373.45
|-6.95
|-1.83
|Power Grid Corp
|204.90
|+5.85
|+2.94
|Reliance
|943.70
|+6.45
|+0.69
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|204.90
|+5.70
|+2.86
|HUL
|1,445.55
|+26.05
|+1.84
|Titan Company
|997.60
|+17.10
|+1.74
|NTPC
|176.95
|+2.85
|+1.64
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|+4.15
|+1.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|204.90
|+5.85
|+2.94
|NTPC
|177.15
|+3.45
|+1.99
|HUL
|1,445.75
|+25.95
|+1.83
|ICICI Bank
|291.70
|+4.30
|+1.50
|ITC
|267.75
|+3.25
|+1.23
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|532.40
|-10.00
|-1.84
|Bharti Infratel
|334.00
|-6.05
|-1.78
|Wipro
|284.75
|-5.15
|-1.78
|Sun Pharma
|512.15
|-7.25
|-1.40
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,357.25
|-14.90
|-1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|532.55
|-9.65
|-1.78
|Sun Pharma
|513.05
|-6.60
|-1.27
|Adani Ports
|383.00
|-4.80
|-1.24
|Wipro
|286.65
|-3.30
|-1.14
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,158.25
|-74.05
|-0.80
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Demolish Delhi Daredevils - Watch the Highlights
- Mayank Markande - The Accidental Leg-spinner's Journey From Patiala to MI Dug-out
- Fresh IPL Betting Racket Cracked by Delhi Police
- Khushi Kapoor Ups the Hotness Quotient in a Falguni and Shane Peacock Gown; See Pics
- Toyota Yaris First Drive Review – Best Mid-Size Sedan Ever?