Air India Plans to Bring All 17 Grounded Aircraft Back Into Operation by October-end, Says Chief Lohani
These 17 aircraft have been grounded for time periods ranging from four months to one year due to lack of funds for their repair and maintenance.
Representative image. (Image source: Air India)
New Delhi: Air India is planning to bring all of its 17 aircraft, which have been grounded for a “prolonged” period, back into operation by October-end, its chief Ashwani Lohani has said.
These 17 aircraft have been grounded for time periods ranging from four months to one year due to lack of funds for their repair and maintenance.
“We plan to retrieve all 17 prolonged grounded aircraft by the end of October,” Air India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ashwani Lohani said.
According to the plan, eight of the 17 aircraft would be put back into operation by the end of August itself. These eight aircraft include four from A320 family, one B747, one B777 and two B787s.
Remaining nine aircraft — all of them belonging to A320 family — would be retrieved by the end of the October if the national carrier receives the funds for maintenance in time. "We are aiming for revenue maximisation. Therefore, we plan to put the retrieved aircraft back into operation as soon as possible," Lohani said.
Air India plans to use these aircraft on the new routes where it will start flying soon, he added.
Over the past few weeks, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced a number of new international flights that would be started by the national carrier.
For instance, the minister announced last month that Air India would start flights on Mumbai-Nairobi route and Delhi-Chennai-Bali route from September 27 and October 27, respectively.
On July 3, Puri told the Rajya Sabha that the government is committed to the disinvestment of Air India and the plan is to make it more operationally viable before stake sale.
In 2018-19, Air India had made losses of around Rs 7,600 crore. By the end of 2018-19, it had a debt burden of around Rs 58,300 crore.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.95
|0.88
|HDFC Bank
|2,266.00
|-1.36
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,502.65
|3.32
|Reliance
|1,286.95
|0.50
|HDFC
|2,142.35
|-2.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|92.10
|1.04
|Dewan Housing
|59.30
|12.74
|Bajaj Finance
|3,247.00
|-0.05
|Infosys
|797.05
|1.52
|HDFC Bank
|2,266.55
|-1.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,502.65
|3.32
|Asian Paints
|1,436.95
|2.33
|Power Grid Corp
|208.75
|2.28
|ITC
|269.70
|2.00
|Titan Company
|1,105.65
|1.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,505.00
|3.53
|Asian Paints
|1,437.25
|2.42
|Power Grid Corp
|208.65
|2.28
|ITC
|269.85
|2.06
|NTPC
|132.90
|1.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,142.35
|-2.04
|SBI
|345.10
|-1.64
|Indiabulls Hsg
|645.00
|-1.66
|HDFC Bank
|2,266.00
|-1.36
|Adani Ports
|402.25
|-1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,142.00
|-2.04
|HDFC Bank
|2,266.55
|-1.33
|SBI
|345.35
|-1.55
|Bajaj Auto
|2,530.00
|-1.24
|Tata Steel
|460.50
|-1.02
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Perform Dangerous Bike Chase Stunts on Portugal's Highest Peak for War
- 3-Year-Old ‘Very Good’ Pomeranian Dog Abandoned in Kerala Over ‘Illicit Relationship’
- Fact Check: Did the Indian Army Really Perform the #BottleCapChallenge With a Tank in Viral Video?
- Malinga to Retire From ODIs After First Match Against Bangladesh
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Introduces Rs 205 and Rs 225 Prepaid Recharge Plans - Here Are The Details