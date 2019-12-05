Debt-laden Air India Has Received Rs 30,520 Crore Equity Infusion from 2011-12 Till Date, Says Govt
Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri reiterated that the government is committed to the disinvestment of the national carrier and is implementing a strategic plan, which includes a financial package and focus on increasing operational efficiencies.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Debt-laden Air India has received an equity infusion of Rs 30,520.21 crore from financial year 2011-12 till date, the government said on Thursday and reiterated that it is committed to the disinvestment of the national carrier.
In April 2012, the then central government had approved a Turnaround Plan (TAP)/ Financial Restructuring Plan (FRP) for reviving Air India, which has been in the red since merger of Indian Airlines in 2007-08.
To prepare for the disinvestment, the government is implementing a strategic plan, which includes a financial package and focus on increasing operational efficiencies, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.
The major components of the financial package for 2018-19 included a cash support of Rs 3,975 crore to Air India, inclusive of Rs 1,630 crore already infused in the airline in 2018-19.
Another component was for providing a "government guarantee of Rs 7,600 crore, inclusive of Rs 3,000 crore already provided to Air India in 2018-19, to raise new debt for payment of stretched liabilities".
"Air India has received an equity infusion of Rs 30,520.21 crore till date from FY 2011-12, which includes financial support as per TAP/FRP and cash support in FY 2018-19," he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
Air India's net loss in 2018-19 is provisionally estimated to be Rs 8,556.35 crore, the minister said, adding that the government is committed to the disinvestment of Air India.
According to the minister, the preparation of Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) for inviting Expression of Interest (EoI) for Air India disinvestment is in process.
The Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) has approved re-initiation of process for the government's 100 per cent stake in Air India along with Air India Express and the carrier's stake in joint venture AISATS.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|528.10
|-0.22
|Zee Entertain
|300.05
|6.65
|Reliance
|1,550.85
|-0.12
|Yes Bank
|62.10
|-1.43
|SBI
|336.20
|-1.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|62.10
|-1.51
|HDFC AMC
|3,200.85
|-3.85
|Zee Entertain
|300.20
|6.78
|Infosys
|714.65
|0.91
|Reliance
|1,550.30
|-0.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|300.05
|6.65
|TCS
|2,121.30
|2.06
|ITC
|246.95
|1.56
|Larsen
|1,302.20
|1.33
|Britannia
|3,082.90
|1.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,121.50
|2.04
|ITC
|246.90
|1.54
|Larsen
|1,301.65
|1.28
|Infosys
|714.65
|0.91
|Tech Mahindra
|763.90
|0.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|251.45
|-3.21
|Coal India
|196.40
|-3.13
|Bharti Airtel
|447.35
|-3.05
|Tata Steel
|399.80
|-2.32
|IndusInd Bank
|1,509.75
|-2.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|447.20
|-2.96
|Tata Steel
|399.65
|-2.31
|IndusInd Bank
|1,509.85
|-2.21
|Tata Motors
|166.10
|-1.95
|Hero Motocorp
|2,396.60
|-1.76
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ramya Krishnan Looks Convincing as Jayalalithaa in Web Series Queen, See Poster
- 'Wanderlust', 'Woke' and 'Travel' Are the Most Commonly Used Words on Tinder India
- Naagin 4 Actress Nia Sharma is a Fan of Bigg Boss 13, Says Sidharth Shukla is Doing Well
- Instagram Will Verify How Old The New Users Are, But Age is Just a Number
- Major WhatsApp Dark Mode Update: Does Your Phone Run Android 9 or Older OS?