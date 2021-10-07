Air India Sale: Govt to Announce Winner Tomorrow, Tata Group to Take Charge, Say Sources

Who will take charge of Maharaja? We will likely to have an answer by tomorrow. Putting an end to years of doldrums, the Union government is likely to announce the winning bid for debt-laden national carrier Air India on Friday, sources told CNBC-TV18. There have been multiple media reports suggesting that Air India is likely to return to its founders after a gap of 68 years. Tata Sons is likely to take charge of Maharaja and its humongous fleet by the year-end, Bloomberg reported earlier. However, the Union government denied the media reports, calling them incorrect. “Media reports indicating approval of financial bids by Government of India in the AI disinvestment case are incorrect. Media will be informed of the Government decision as and when it is taken,” DIPAM Secretary Tweeted earlier.

Why Tata and Spicejet Want To Buy Air India?

Ever since the government invited expression of interest for the privatisation of Air India, many corporates showed interest in getting control of Air India. This may sound strange that why corporations are interested in buying an airline carrier which is under huge debt. So the answer to this question lies in numbers, So the one who will get control over Air India, will automatically get control of 4,400 domestic and 1,800 international landing and parking slots at domestic airports, as well as 900 slots at airports overseas. In addition to this, the bidder would also get 100 per cent of the low-cost arm Air India Express and 50 per cent of AISATS, which provides cargo and ground handling services at major Indian airports.

By When Can We Expect the Privatisation of Air India To Be Completed?

With the aim of achieving almost 1.75 trillion divestment target announced by the government in the Union Budget of 2021-2020, the government is sticking to the timeline and has said that the privatisation of the national carrier will be completed in FY22. Also, the deadline for the final bids to be submitted is on September 15.

