Air India Sale Likely to be Delayed Further as Centre May Not Announce Short-listed Bidders on January 5

Further delaying the Air India divestment process, the Centre has decided to remove the January 5 deadline for announcement on the short-listed bidders of the national carrier.

"Post completion of the evaluation of the EOls received, the Transaction Advisor will directly intimate the Qualified Interested Bidders (QIB) in relation to their qualification and the next steps for the Proposed Transaction," said the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, or DIPAM, on December 30, in the eleventh corrigendum to its invitation for expression of interest (EoI) for Air India.

The new communication came just a day after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the government would be making an announcement on the bidders on January 5, and details of their bids will also be provided. The deadline to submit the bids was December 29.