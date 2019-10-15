Air India Says No Flights Will Be Affected After IOC Decides to Stop Fuel Supply from Oct 18 Over Dues
The decision comes days after public sector oil marketing companies had threatened to discontinue fuel supplies to the fiscally strapped national carrier at six major airports in the country.
For Representation. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has decided to stop the ATF fuel supply to Air India starting October 18 after the national carrier failed to comply with Rs 100 Crore per month payment that was agreed upon
The decision comes days after public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), including IOC, BPCL and HPCL had threatened to discontinue fuel supplies to the fiscally strapped national carrier at six major airports in the country.
Air India, however, insisted the move will not affect the schedules or movement of flights.
Trouble mounted for Air India on October 10 when the state-owned oil marketing companies sent it an ultimatum, asking it to make the pending payments by October 18, a failure of which would result in discontinuation of jet fuel supply at six major airports, including Mumbai and Delhi.
On October 13, the airline said the aviation jet fuel payment issues are being sorted out and will be resolved soon with the oil PSUs. It also ‘assured’ its customers of smooth operations, saying it has taken all the measures in the eventuality of the two sides failing to reach an understanding on the issue.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|2,056.90
|2.12
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,990.00
|2.48
|Indiabulls Hsg
|188.30
|-4.80
|Infosys
|770.60
|-1.97
|IRCTC
|718.05
|-1.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Future Life
|412.15
|2.47
|Indiabulls Hsg
|188.40
|-4.80
|IRCTC
|718.00
|-1.45
|BPCL
|489.80
|0.83
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,991.25
|2.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|19,048.90
|3.93
|Zee Entertain
|249.85
|2.86
|Hero Motocorp
|2,685.50
|2.92
|M&M
|583.25
|2.57
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,990.00
|2.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,685.00
|2.90
|M&M
|583.10
|2.57
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,991.60
|2.52
|HUL
|2,057.50
|2.12
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,613.00
|1.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|124.35
|-2.74
|JSW Steel
|215.40
|-2.73
|Bharti Airtel
|384.10
|-2.40
|Infosys
|770.40
|-2.00
|Tata Steel
|340.30
|-1.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|124.30
|-2.74
|Bharti Airtel
|384.00
|-2.41
|Infosys
|770.45
|-1.93
|Tata Steel
|340.45
|-1.28
|Vedanta
|146.20
|-1.12
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar's First Looks From Pati Patni Aur Woh Revealed
- Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Claimed She Would Not Fake a Relationship for the Show
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui Transforms Into Ramsey Baba for Housefull 4's Bhoot Song
- Reliance Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Idea Are Trolling Each Other on Social Media
- Disha Vakani's Husband Mayur Pandya on Actress' Return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah