GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Air India Stake Sale: Govt Extends Expression of Interest Deadline to May 31

In a corrigendum to the global invitation issued for EoIs for Air India stake sale on March 28, the Civil Aviation Ministry has also tweaked certain conditions.

PTI

Updated:May 1, 2018, 5:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Air India Stake Sale: Govt Extends Expression of Interest Deadline to May 31
Representative image (Reuters)
New Delhi: Giving more time, the government has extended the deadline to May 31 for submission of Expressions of Interest (EoIs) with respect to Air India disinvestment. Besides, the qualified interested bidders would be intimated on June 15.

In March, the government said the last date for submission of EoIs would be May 14 and that the qualified interested bidders would be known on May 28. Now, these deadlines have been extended, according to an official communication.

On March 28, the government unveiled plans to sell up to 76 percent stake in loss-making Air India and transfer the management control to private players. Profit-making Air India Express and joint venture AISATS -- an equal joint venture between the national carrier and Singapore-based SATS Ltd -- would also be part of the disinvestment process.

In a corrigendum to the global invitation issued for EoIs for Air India stake sale on March 28, the Civil Aviation Ministry has also tweaked certain conditions. As per the preliminary information memorandum, till the time the government has shareholding in the company, the confirmed selected bidder shall carry on the business of companies on a going-concern basis and on an arms-length basis from its other business.

Now, this requirement would be subject to the condition that the "confirmed selected bidder shall be allowed to realise operational synergies subject to applicable law with further details being in RFP (Request for Proposal)", as per the corrigendum.

Further, the ministry has provided more clarity with respect to bidding by the consortium and sole bidder. In case of a sole bidder forming a consortium, then that entity would be the lead member and any change would be permitted only once after the EoI deadline.

The sole bidder would also be barred from shifting from one consortium to another. The requirements are also applicable for consortiums participating in the bidding process. Separately, the government came out with a set of clarifications about various aspects related to Air India disinvestment.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,160.36 +190.66 ( +0.55%)

Nifty 50

10,739.35 +47.05 ( +0.44%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 144.50 -33.30 -18.73
Yes Bank 362.00 +13.10 +3.75
Axis Bank 517.30 -21.90 -4.06
Reliance 963.30 -33.00 -3.31
Dewan Housing 641.00 +6.50 +1.02
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 145.00 -32.90 -18.49
Tata Comm 621.95 +1.25 +0.20
Bharti Infratel 313.55 -8.30 -2.58
Bombay Dyeing 310.35 +20.25 +6.98
Reliance 963.10 -31.65 -3.18
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 362.00 +13.10 +3.75
HUL 1,508.90 +34.95 +2.37
TCS 3,532.10 +80.15 +2.32
Kotak Mahindra 1,211.10 +22.35 +1.88
Asian Paints 1,201.70 +20.10 +1.70
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 362.05 +13.60 +3.90
HUL 1,509.05 +34.50 +2.34
TCS 3,531.40 +76.60 +2.22
Kotak Mahindra 1,210.35 +21.80 +1.83
Larsen 1,400.60 +23.80 +1.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 517.30 -21.90 -4.06
Reliance 963.30 -33.00 -3.31
UPL 729.85 -24.50 -3.25
Bharti Infratel 313.10 -7.15 -2.23
GAIL 325.10 -5.70 -1.72
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 518.05 -20.85 -3.87
Reliance 963.10 -31.65 -3.18
ICICI Bank 284.45 -3.60 -1.25
Coal India 283.85 -1.70 -0.60
ONGC 180.50 -0.25 -0.14
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You