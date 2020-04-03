BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Air India Stops Bookings for Domestic and International Flights Till April 30

Representative image.

Representative image.

No-frills carriers IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir said they are taking bookings for domestic flights starting April 15. In the case of SpiceJet and GoAir, they have started selling tickets for international flights from May 1.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 11:23 PM IST
New Delhi: National carrier Air India has stopped bookings for domestic and international flights till April 30 as it awaits a decision from the government on the lockdown that ends on April 14, according to a spokesperson.

No-frills carriers IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir said they are taking bookings for domestic flights starting April 15. In the case of SpiceJet and GoAir, they have started selling tickets for international flights from May 1.

An IndiGo spokesperson said bookings for international flights remain suspended.

Full service carrier Vistara said it has started bookings for travel from April 15.

Commercial flights on domestic and international routes have been suspended till April 14 amid the nationwide lockdown to prevent spreading of coronavirus infections.

The Air India spokesperson said bookings have now been closed till April 30 from Friday.

"We are awaiting a decision post April 14," he added.

Spokespersons for SpiceJet and GoAir said bookings are open for travel on domestic flights from April 15 and for international flights from May 1.

"We continue to take bookings from April 15 onwards as of now. We will take action otherwise if there is any new notification from the (civil aviation) ministry," a Vistara spokesperson said.

There was no immediate comment from budget carrier AirAsia India.

On Thursday, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said airlines are free to take ticket bookings for any date after April 14.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown began on March 25.

