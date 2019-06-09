Air India to Resume Additional Delhi-Colombo Flight from July 15, Says Civil Aviation Minister
The national carrier had stopped operating the additional flight after the April 21 Easter Sunday terror attack in Sri Lanka that targeted churches and luxury hotels, killing total 258 people and injuring 500 others.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Air India will resume its additional flight on Delhi-Colombo route from July 15, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sunday.
The national carrier had stopped operating the additional flight after the April 21 Easter Sunday terror attack in Sri Lanka that targeted churches and luxury hotels, killing total 258 people and injuring 500 others.
In Colombo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pledged India's solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka as he visited the St Anthony's church, one of the sites of the horrific attacks, and paid tributes to the victims of the deadly terror strikes.
Out of 258 people killed, 11 were Indians.
Puri said in a tweet on Sunday, "Honouring the spirit of friendship & mutual cooperation between India & Sri Lanka, & to express solidarity with the people of the island nation, I am delighted to announce the resumption of additional Air India flight between New Delhi & Colombo from 15th July 2019."
"Having spent several years as a young diplomat posted in Colombo, Sri Lanka & its wonderful people will always have a cherished place in my life. Also not many people know that I was in Colombo when Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi summoned me to Delhi to join his team in September 2017," he added.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|731.10
|-0.64
|SBI
|342.05
|1.53
|IndusInd Bank
|1,552.20
|1.94
|Yes Bank
|139.90
|-2.44
|Just Dial
|739.80
|2.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Real
|128.20
|-2.58
|AAVAS Financier
|1,376.75
|1.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|732.85
|-0.45
|Yes Bank
|139.95
|-2.37
|Dewan Housing
|83.50
|-11.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|279.65
|2.25
|IndusInd Bank
|1,552.20
|1.94
|Tech Mahindra
|750.75
|1.73
|Bajaj Finance
|3,509.45
|1.64
|M&M
|644.05
|1.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,550.90
|1.90
|Bajaj Finance
|3,511.40
|1.69
|M&M
|644.00
|1.49
|SBI
|341.65
|1.36
|ICICI Bank
|416.85
|1.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,580.70
|-2.88
|Yes Bank
|139.90
|-2.44
|Power Grid Corp
|191.75
|-1.89
|Cipla
|549.50
|-1.84
|JSW Steel
|262.40
|-1.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|139.95
|-2.37
|Power Grid Corp
|191.20
|-2.22
|Coal India
|265.00
|-1.23
|Sun Pharma
|399.55
|-1.13
|Bajaj Auto
|2,964.05
|-0.89
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Ditches Gloves with Army Insignia After ICC Denies Permission
- After Russo Brothers, Jon Favreau Wants Robert Downey Jr to Win Oscar for Avengers Endgame
- ICC World Cup 2019: Match Preview, Can India Beat The Defending Champions
- OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Going Sale Starting June 11 in India
- Donald Trump Says Moon is a Part of Mars, Delighted Netizens Roast Him to Space
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s