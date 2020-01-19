Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
2-min read

Air India Unions to Demand Voluntary Retirement Scheme in Monday Meeting

The government is planning to float Expression of Interest (EoI) for selling its entire 100 per cent stake in the loss-making flag carrier some time next week.

PTI

Updated:January 19, 2020, 3:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Air India Unions to Demand Voluntary Retirement Scheme in Monday Meeting
Representative image.

Mumbai: Air India trade unions are likely to demand a VRS package at their second meeting with Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi on Monday.

The minister is set to meet over a dozen Air India unions, including unrecognised ones, on Monday for the second time in a month over the airline's privatisation plans.

The government is planning to float Expression of Interest (EoI) for selling its entire 100 per cent stake in the loss-making flag carrier some time next week.

At the first meeting on January 2, the minister had made it clear that privatisation was the only option before the government to keep the airline afloat and sought employees cooperation in carrying out the disinvestment process.

Puri had also told the unions that he will call them again after the meeting of the ministerial panel on Air India disinvestment.

"Initially, we were told that government would protect our jobs if airline gets privatised and therefore we did not think about voluntary retirement.

"But off late, our members have been approaching us and want us to discuss a voluntary retirement scheme package with the government as it is expected that our job will be protected only for one year post privatisation. We are going to raise this issue at the meeting with the minister on Monday," an airline source told PTI.

The source said that if the government agrees "in-principle" on their demand, the unions will work out the contours of the VRS package, including the service cut-off period and the quantum of monetary compensation.

Media reports suggest that the new investor may be allowed to retain Air India's some 11,000 employees only for one year after the carrier goes into private hands.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during its meeting on January 7 approved the plan to invite EoI and the sale-purchase agreement for the disinvestment of state-run carrier, an official had earlier said.

Air India's net loss in 2018-19 was around Rs 8,556 crore. Moreover, its per day losses are estimated to be in the range of Rs 20-26 crore, alongwith a debt of around Rs 80,000 crore.

In 2018, the government had proposed to offload 76 per cent stake in Air India while retaining the rest 24 per cent with it as well as transfer the management control to private players.

However, the offer failed to attract any bidder when the deadline for initial bids closed on May 31, 2018, forcing it to put the plans on hold and then resume the entire process all over again last year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 3,033.65 3.27
ICICI Bank 530.90 -1.14
Reliance 1,580.65 2.79
Bharti Airtel 500.00 5.47
Vodafone Idea 4.51 -25.21
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 500.00 5.47
Reliance 1,580.65 2.79
Sun Pharma 454.45 1.24
HCL Tech 598.80 0.91
Maruti Suzuki 7,524.55 0.80
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,352.55 -2.46
SBI 318.00 -1.62
HDFC 2,453.95 -1.14
ICICI Bank 530.90 -1.14
Larsen 1,304.55 -1.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram