1-min read

Air Travel to Become Costlier from July 1 after Hike in Aviation Security Fee

The fee will rise from Rs 130 to Rs 150 for each Indian passenger and around Rs 225 to Rs 336 for each foreign passenger.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
Air Travel to Become Costlier from July 1 after Hike in Aviation Security Fee
(Image for representation: PTI)
New Delhi: Air travel will become a bit costlier as the Ministry of Civil Aviation has decided to increase the aviation security fee (ASF) from Rs 130 to Rs 150 for each Indian passenger from July 1 onwards, according to an official document.

For international passengers, the ASF will be increased from $3.25 (around Rs 225) to $4.85 (around Rs 336) from next month, the document stated.

"The ASF for domestic passengers will be levied at the rate of Rs 150 per embarking passenger," said an Ministry of Civil Aviation order dated June 7. "The ASF for international passengers will be levied at the rate of $4.85 or equivalent Indian rupees per embarking passenger."

The ASF will be replacing the PSF (SC), which stands of passenger service fee (security component).

"The above rates of the ASF will be applicable with effect from 00.01 hours of 01.07.2019 and will replace the PSF (SC) which was being charged so far at the rate of Rs 130 per embarking passenger for tickets issued against Indian rupees and $3.25 per embarking passenger for tickets issued against foreign currency," the order stated.

