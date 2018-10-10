AirAsia India Appoints Tata Group Veteran Sunil Bhaskaran as CEO

No-frills airline AirAsia India has appointed Tata group veteran Sunil Bhaskaran as chief executive officer and managing director, according to a release.The airline is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysia's AirAsia Berhad.Bhaskaran's appointment would be effective from November 15, AirAsia India said in a release Wednesday.Currently, he is vice president of corporate services at Tata Steel and has over three decades of experience in the fields of manufacturing, export and commercial operations with the Tata group.The airline has a fleet of 19 aircraft.