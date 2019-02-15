LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

AirAsia India Offers 20% Discount on Fares Across Flights

The discounted tickets are applicable to all bookings made through the airline's website and Mobile app, the airline said in a statement.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2019, 9:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AirAsia India Offers 20% Discount on Fares Across Flights
File photo of AirAsia Airbus A320 (Image Courtesy: AFP)
Loading...
Mumbai: Low-cost carrier AirAsia India on Friday announced an up to 20 percent discount on its ticket prices for travel across its flights as well as AirAsia network for a limited period sale offer.

The seven day offer commences from February 18 for travel between February 25 and July 31, AirAsia India said in a statement.

The discounted tickets are applicable to all bookings made through the airline's website and Mobile app, it said.

This offer is also applicable on AirAsia international routes, it added.

"With this discounted scheme, flyers can now travel around the world to many destinations on a shoestring budget and still have a great time during their holidays," airline chief executive officer Sunil Bhaskaran said.

AirAsia India is a 51:49 joint venture between the Tatas and the Malaysian airline group AirAsia. It currently covers 19 domestic destinations with a fleet of 20 Airbus A320 planes.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,808.95 -67.27 ( -0.19%)

NIFTY 50

10,724.40 -21.65 ( -0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.00 -1.02
Dr Reddys Labs 2,563.35 -3.90
Reliance 1,244.45 1.65
ITC 280.10 0.79
Axis Bank 686.60 -1.21
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 218.70 -1.04
Dr Reddys Labs 2,556.90 -4.21
Reliance 1,243.50 1.47
Jet Airways 232.55 2.99
GRUH Finance 239.30 -3.22
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 327.85 3.87
NTPC 136.25 3.81
Power Grid Corp 181.50 3.74
Bharti Infratel 306.90 3.26
GAIL 317.75 3.18
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 136.20 4.13
Power Grid Corp 180.30 3.12
ONGC 135.10 2.27
Reliance 1,243.50 1.47
Larsen 1,243.25 1.31
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 266.90 -4.90
Sun Pharma 422.90 -4.08
Dr Reddys Labs 2,563.35 -3.90
Tata Steel 467.50 -3.12
Vedanta 147.30 -2.93
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 423.30 -3.94
Tata Steel 467.45 -3.12
Vedanta 147.45 -2.87
Hero Motocorp 2,702.30 -2.75
Bajaj Finance 2,557.50 -1.90
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram