Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

AirAsia India to Shift Operations to T1 in Mumbai from October 15

At present, the Bengaluru-based airline, which has limited operations from the city, flies from the international terminal (T2) of the Mumbai airport.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2019, 9:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
AirAsia India to Shift Operations to T1 in Mumbai from October 15
Image for Representation. (Reuters)

Mumbai: Budget carrier AirAsia announced on Monday relocation of its operations to domestic terminal (T1) of the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from October 15.

At present, the Bengaluru-based airline, which has limited operations from the city, flies from the international terminal (T2) of the Mumbai airport.

Mumbai will become AirAsia India's fourth hub in the country after Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata, the airline said in a release.

It currently operates to destinations such as Hyderabad, Kochi, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Indore from Mumbai.

We are pleased to announce that Mumbai will now be our fourth hub in India, and alongside that AirAsia India will shift its operations from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 from October 15," said Sunil Bhaskaran, managing director and chief executive, AirAsia India.

The airline looks forward to bolster its growing presence and expanding network to connect its passengers to more destinations, he added.

AirAsia India currently flies to 20 domestic destination with a fleet of 23 Airbus A32O planes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,667.33 -155.24 ( -0.40%)

NIFTY 50

11,474.45 -37.95 ( -0.33%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 255.90 -34.40
Reliance 1,332.25 1.77
Yes Bank 41.40 -15.08
HDFC 1,977.05 -2.89
Axis Bank 685.00 -2.23
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 255.50 -34.39
Dalmia Bharat 821.20 0.59
Yes Bank 41.45 -15.06
ICICI Bank 433.40 -3.51
Tata Comm 378.75 2.32
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 367.05 5.14
HCL Tech 1,080.60 3.80
UPL 603.95 3.76
Infosys 805.65 3.00
ITC 259.85 2.73
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 367.25 5.29
HCL Tech 1,080.50 3.76
Infosys 805.30 2.93
ITC 259.70 2.69
TCS 2,099.05 2.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 41.40 -15.08
IndusInd Bank 1,383.55 -6.57
SBI 270.80 -3.70
ICICI Bank 433.70 -3.45
Cipla 425.50 -3.16
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 41.45 -15.06
IndusInd Bank 1,381.60 -6.84
SBI 270.90 -3.68
ICICI Bank 433.40 -3.51
Sun Pharma 389.65 -3.02
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram