AirAsia India to Shift Operations to T1 in Mumbai from October 15
At present, the Bengaluru-based airline, which has limited operations from the city, flies from the international terminal (T2) of the Mumbai airport.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Budget carrier AirAsia announced on Monday relocation of its operations to domestic terminal (T1) of the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from October 15.
Mumbai will become AirAsia India's fourth hub in the country after Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata, the airline said in a release.
It currently operates to destinations such as Hyderabad, Kochi, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Indore from Mumbai.
We are pleased to announce that Mumbai will now be our fourth hub in India, and alongside that AirAsia India will shift its operations from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 from October 15," said Sunil Bhaskaran, managing director and chief executive, AirAsia India.
The airline looks forward to bolster its growing presence and expanding network to connect its passengers to more destinations, he added.
AirAsia India currently flies to 20 domestic destination with a fleet of 23 Airbus A32O planes.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|255.90
|-34.40
|Reliance
|1,332.25
|1.77
|Yes Bank
|41.40
|-15.08
|HDFC
|1,977.05
|-2.89
|Axis Bank
|685.00
|-2.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|255.50
|-34.39
|Dalmia Bharat
|821.20
|0.59
|Yes Bank
|41.45
|-15.06
|ICICI Bank
|433.40
|-3.51
|Tata Comm
|378.75
|2.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|367.05
|5.14
|HCL Tech
|1,080.60
|3.80
|UPL
|603.95
|3.76
|Infosys
|805.65
|3.00
|ITC
|259.85
|2.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|367.25
|5.29
|HCL Tech
|1,080.50
|3.76
|Infosys
|805.30
|2.93
|ITC
|259.70
|2.69
|TCS
|2,099.05
|2.06
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|41.40
|-15.08
|IndusInd Bank
|1,383.55
|-6.57
|SBI
|270.80
|-3.70
|ICICI Bank
|433.70
|-3.45
|Cipla
|425.50
|-3.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|41.45
|-15.06
|IndusInd Bank
|1,381.60
|-6.84
|SBI
|270.90
|-3.68
|ICICI Bank
|433.40
|-3.51
|Sun Pharma
|389.65
|-3.02
