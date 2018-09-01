English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AirAsia Rolls Out Discounts, Offers Tickets at Rs 1,399 for International Travel
The`Big Sale Promotion' offers all inclusive one-way fares starting at as low as Rs 1,399 for international travel and Rs 999 for domestic flights.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Berhad, which runs AirAsia India (AAI) along with Tata group, on Saturday announced discounted fares starting as low as Rs 1,399 for international flights and Rs 999 for domestic travel under a limited period offer.
The sale offer is available on all flights operated by the AirAsia group, including those of AirAsia India, it said.
The sale of tickets for the 8-day booking window commences from mid-night on Saturday for travel between February 19 and November 26 next year, AirAsia said in a release.
The `Big Sale Promotion' offers all inclusive one-way fares starting at as low as Rs 1,399 for international travel and Rs 999 for domestic flights, AirAsia said.
This offer is available on all flights operated by AirAsia's Group network — AirAsia India, AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia and AirAsia X — the airline said in the release.
The discount applies to all bookings made through airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app, it added. Customers can avail of the offer on the group airlines' international destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Krabi, Sydney, Auckland, Melbourne, Singapore and Bali among others, it said.
AirAsia India operates from 21 domestic destinations with a fleet of 19 Airbus A320s. Besides three of its hubs — Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata — the budget carrier also flies to Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Guwahati, Imphal, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Bagdogra, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Nagpur, Indore, Surat, Amritsar and Chennai.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
