News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Business
1-MIN READ

Airbnb Boosts IPO Price Range In Sign Of Frenzied Investor Appetite

Airbnb Boosts IPO Price Range In Sign Of Frenzied Investor Appetite

Airbnb Inc expects to raise up to $3.09 billion in its initial public offering after boosting its price range, setting it up for a blockbuster debut 13 years after it was founded as a website in a loft that went on to revolutionize the hospitality industry.

Airbnb Inc expects to raise up to $3.09 billion in its initial public offering after boosting its price range, setting it up for a blockbuster debut 13 years after it was founded as a website in a loft that went on to revolutionize the hospitality industry.

The U.S. home rental firm plans to sell 51.6 million shares at between $56 and $60 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday. It had earlier targeted a price range of between $44 and $50 per share for 51.9 million shares.

At the upper end of the new range, Airbnb would have a fully diluted valuation, which includes securities such as options and restricted stock units, of $41.8 billion.

This is well above the $18 billion Airbnb was worth in an April private fundraising round in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, and above the $31 billion in its last pre-coronavirus fundraising in 2017.

Airbnb struggled in the immediate aftermath of the virus outbreak as travel came to a grinding halt. But as lockdowns eased, more travelers opted to book homes instead of hotels, helping Airbnb post a surprise profit for the third quarter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...