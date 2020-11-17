Airbnb IPO Filing Shows Slowdown In Revenue Growth Due To COVID-19

News18 Logo

Home rental startup Airbnb Inc disclosed paperwork for its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday that showed a slowdown in its core business due to the COVID19 pandemic, even as it prepares for one of the most anticipated stock market debuts in recent years.

Airbnb reported revenue of $2.52 billion (£1.91 billion) for the nine months ended Sept. 30 compared with $3.7 billion a year earlier, according to its S-1 filing. Net losses widened to $697 million, from $323 million a year earlier.

The listing on the Nasdaq is expected in December and would cap a blockbuster year for IPOs as companies capitalize on a stock market rally in the second half of the year, fueled by monetary as well as fiscal stimulus in a bid to blunt the fallout of the pandemic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • First Published: November 17, 2020, 3:30 IST
