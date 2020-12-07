Airbus Says Delivered 64 Aircraft In November

PARIS: Airbus delivered 64 aircraft in October, bringing the total so far this year to 477, the planemaker said on Monday.

Deliveries included 7 wide-body A350 jets and 56 single-aisle jets including 54 of the main A320neo narrow-body family.

Deliveries are being closely scrutinized by investors as they generate much-needed cash during the coronavirus crisis.

The figures broadly confirm an earlier Reuters report that Airbus was heading towards a total of 550 or more deliveries in 2020 after a November tally in the mid-60s, including as many as seven A350s and more than 50 narrow-body jets.

November’s deliveries were down from 72 in October.

Boeing said on Friday it had delivered zero 787 jets in November, prompting it to lower output to five aircraft a month. The 787 is one of two models competing with the Airbus A350, which is being produced at a rate of 4.5 a month.

Lower travel due to the pandemic is weighing heavily on new orders.

Airbus sold no aircraft in November, marking the fourth time since European lockdowns began in March that it has gone a month without posting new business as it focuses on getting aircraft delivered. It has 7,302 orders yet to be fulfilled, equivalent to more than a decade of production at current depressed rates.

Between January and November, it posted 381 orders, or a net total of 297 after cancellations.

Boeing is due to update November data on Tuesday.

