English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Airline Shares Face Turbulence; Jet, IndiGo Stocks Tumble up to 20% in 3 Days
On May 2, InterGlobe, which operates the country's leading carrier IndiGo, reported 73 percent decline in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 117.64 crore for the March quarter as higher fuel costs and foreign exchange loss took a toll on its bottom line.
Image for representation. (AFP)
New Delhi: Stocks of airlines have hit some air pockets, slumping up to 20 percent in just three trading sessions this month amid rising fuel costs and weak quarterly earnings of InterGlobe Aviation impacting investor sentiment.
Among the three-listed airlines, Jet Airways and SpiceJet are yet to announce their fourth quarter and full year results for 2017-18.
On May 2, InterGlobe, which operates the country's leading carrier IndiGo, reported 73 percent decline in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 117.64 crore for the March quarter as higher fuel costs and foreign exchange loss took a toll on its bottom line.
There are concerns that spike in global crude oil prices may also put pressure on the profits of other airline companies, according to analysts.
In May, which so far had three trading sessions, shares of InterGlobe Aviation have tumbled 15.57 percent on BSE. Shares of Jet Airways have dropped 20 percent while those of SpiceJet have seen a volatile trend.
A day after InterGlobe Aviation announced its results, shares of SpiceJet tumbled over 6 percent but managed to close in the green.
Together these three airlines — InterGlobe Aviation, Jet Airways and SpiceJet — have seen an erosion of Rs 10,050 crore from their market valuation so far this month.
"This week has witnessed a slump in aviation stocks, the biggest in recent history. At last, reality dawned on the aviation sector which was trading lofty valuations. There are certain industry-specific factors that are hampering growth," SAMCO Securities Founder & CEO Jimeet Modi said.
He noted that airports in the tier-I cities have limited capacity and infrastructure to handle an additional pipeline of scheduled flights. This capacity constraint along with jet fuel prices would be a huge setback for the aviation players causing a dent to their bottom-line, he added.
InterGlobe Aviation announced its latest results post market hours on May 2. On that day, its shares declined nearly 4 percent and the next day, the scrip fell 10 percent.
Also Watch
Among the three-listed airlines, Jet Airways and SpiceJet are yet to announce their fourth quarter and full year results for 2017-18.
On May 2, InterGlobe, which operates the country's leading carrier IndiGo, reported 73 percent decline in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 117.64 crore for the March quarter as higher fuel costs and foreign exchange loss took a toll on its bottom line.
There are concerns that spike in global crude oil prices may also put pressure on the profits of other airline companies, according to analysts.
In May, which so far had three trading sessions, shares of InterGlobe Aviation have tumbled 15.57 percent on BSE. Shares of Jet Airways have dropped 20 percent while those of SpiceJet have seen a volatile trend.
A day after InterGlobe Aviation announced its results, shares of SpiceJet tumbled over 6 percent but managed to close in the green.
Together these three airlines — InterGlobe Aviation, Jet Airways and SpiceJet — have seen an erosion of Rs 10,050 crore from their market valuation so far this month.
"This week has witnessed a slump in aviation stocks, the biggest in recent history. At last, reality dawned on the aviation sector which was trading lofty valuations. There are certain industry-specific factors that are hampering growth," SAMCO Securities Founder & CEO Jimeet Modi said.
He noted that airports in the tier-I cities have limited capacity and infrastructure to handle an additional pipeline of scheduled flights. This capacity constraint along with jet fuel prices would be a huge setback for the aviation players causing a dent to their bottom-line, he added.
InterGlobe Aviation announced its latest results post market hours on May 2. On that day, its shares declined nearly 4 percent and the next day, the scrip fell 10 percent.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|174.65
|+53.20
|+43.80
|NIIT Tech
|1,028.20
|-31.90
|-3.01
|Hexaware Tech
|387.90
|-65.70
|-14.48
|Bharti Airtel
|396.75
|-7.65
|-1.89
|Vedanta
|281.65
|-4.55
|-1.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|174.55
|+53.10
|+43.72
|NIIT Tech
|1,027.90
|-31.10
|-2.94
|HDFC
|1,912.05
|-10.85
|-0.56
|SBI
|241.95
|+0.15
|+0.06
|Bombay Dyeing
|300.35
|+15.65
|+5.50
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|408.25
|+11.25
|+2.83
|GAIL
|329.75
|+6.60
|+2.04
|Tech Mahindra
|662.65
|+9.70
|+1.49
|HDFC Bank
|1,988.50
|+20.60
|+1.05
|HUL
|1,464.20
|+12.00
|+0.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|408.20
|+11.40
|+2.87
|HDFC Bank
|1,987.85
|+20.30
|+1.03
|HUL
|1,465.00
|+10.15
|+0.70
|Power Grid Corp
|207.75
|+1.20
|+0.58
|IndusInd Bank
|1,886.65
|+8.90
|+0.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|517.95
|-18.05
|-3.37
|Bajaj Auto
|2,888.65
|-86.55
|-2.91
|ITC
|277.15
|-7.85
|-2.75
|Yes Bank
|345.10
|-8.85
|-2.50
|Axis Bank
|520.30
|-13.10
|-2.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|518.75
|-15.75
|-2.95
|Bajaj Auto
|2,890.50
|-81.40
|-2.74
|Yes Bank
|345.40
|-8.60
|-2.43
|ITC
|277.50
|-6.75
|-2.37
|Axis Bank
|520.30
|-12.10
|-2.27
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Alex Ferguson in Intensive Care After Brain Surgery, Recovering Well
- CoA Blocks CAB’s Return as Aditya Verma Faces Music for Filing Petition Against BCCI CEO
- The Drink Factory That Decides Your Perfect Poison and How You Take It
- Apple Watch Series 3 With Cellular Up For Pre-Order on Jio And Airtel; Price Starts At Rs 39,080
- Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Wedding: No Maid of Honor for Royal Bride-To-Be