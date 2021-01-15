Airtel, HCL Technologies, L&T Infotech: Top Stocks for Investors Today

Both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed moderately high on Thursday. However, on January 15 (Friday) the Indian stock market might open with lower points as the SGX Nifty indicated a negative opening for the domestic market as it was trading at 70.25 points or 0.48 percent lower at 14,576.0.

On January 14, the BSE Sensex closed at 49,584.16,witnessing an increase of 91.84 points or 0.19 percent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended at 14,595.60 after an increase of 30.75 points or 0.21 percent.

Top stocks to look for the day are:

Bharti Airtel: Index provider MSCI has said on Thursday that Bharti Airtel will be a part of its February 2021 quarterly index review. The review will be released on February 9 and will be effective from March 1.

HFCL: The company released its Q3 results on Thursday and has reported around 87 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 82.2 crore against the same quarter in previous year. The company’s revenue also jumped to Rs 1,277.5 crore on YoY basis.

Den Networks: The company also announced a higher consolidated profit at Rs 65.5 crore, up by 238.69 percent YoY in the December Quarter. Also, the company registered a 8 percent increase in its revenue YoY.

L&T Infotech: To help businesses transform their operations through open hybrid cloud adoption, the company is likely to expand its multi-year, global alliance with IBM.

Hindusthan National Glass: Via an open market transaction, Ironwood Investment Holdings has lowered its stake in the company to 5.09 percent from 7.09 percent earlier.

HCL Technologies: HCL Technologies, the third largest IT services company, will release its Q3 results on January 15.

L&T Finance Holdings: The company will announce its Q3 earnings on Friday (January 15).

PVR: The company will beannouncing its Q3 earnings on January 15.

Shoppers Stop: The Company will also report its December Quarter earnings on January 15.