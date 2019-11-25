Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Airtel, Jio and Two Others Bid for Debt-ridden RCom Telecom Assets

RCom committee of creditors, which was to open the bid on Monday, has decided to meet again on Friday to finalise the winner.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2019, 9:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Airtel, Jio and Two Others Bid for Debt-ridden RCom Telecom Assets
A woman walks past the logos of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group during the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai, India. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Varde Capital and UV Asset Reconstruction Company have submitted bids to buy assets of debt-ridden Reliance Communications, according to banking sources involved in the process.

RCom committee of creditors, which was to open the bid on Monday, has decided to meet again on Friday to finalise the winner, sources said.

"Bharti, Reliance Jio, Varde Capital and UVARCL have submitted their bids. Total 11 bids have come for the assets of three companies - RCom, Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel Limited," sources said.

I Sqaured Capital, which was expected to buy for RCom's data centre and optical fibre, did not submit bid, sources added.

RCom's secured debt is estimated to be around Rs 33,000 crore. Lenders have submitted claims of around Rs 49,000 crore in August.

"The CoC (committee of creditors) will meet again on Friday to finalise the bids," sources added.

RCom has put its all assets for sale which include spectrum holding of 122 MHz that the company before insolvency proceedings estimated to be around Rs 14,000 crore, towers business for Rs 7,000 crore, optical fibre network Rs 3,000 crore and data centres worth Rs 4,000 crore.

As per NCLT order, resolution professional (RP) has to complete the process by 10 January, 2020.

RCom in the past had tried to sell assets to various companies, including Reliance Jio, to clear debt but the deals did not crystallise. Reliance Jio cancelled agreement to buy RCom assets, including spectrum, as it did not want to bear the past liabilities of the debt-ridden firm.

Later, the insolvency proceedings against RCom started on a plea filed by Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson after the company failed to clear its dues.

RCom Chairman Anil Ambani has tendered his resignation after the company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore for July-September 2019 due to provisioning for liabilities after the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues.

This was the second-highest loss posted by any Indian corporate till date.

The CoC has, however, rejected Anil Ambani's resignation and asked to cooperate in insolvency proceedings.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,073.75 +159.35 ( +1.34%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 451.40 7.31
Indiabulls Hsg 259.45 9.31
ICICI Bank 497.80 0.20
Tata Steel 419.50 4.88
Yes Bank 63.75 -1.62
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Eris Life 432.00 4.28
HDFC Bank 1,271.45 0.47
Indiabulls Hsg 259.70 9.58
Larsen 1,380.00 0.11
Yes Bank 63.70 -1.70
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 250.15 7.82
Bharti Airtel 451.40 7.31
Tata Steel 419.50 4.88
Hindalco 199.25 4.73
Grasim 822.90 3.74
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 451.30 7.20
Tata Steel 419.55 4.99
IndusInd Bank 1,497.20 3.49
Axis Bank 754.80 3.10
Vedanta 146.05 2.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 343.80 -3.99
ONGC 130.95 -2.17
Yes Bank 63.75 -1.62
BPCL 507.40 -0.39
GAIL 122.10 -0.20
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 130.90 -2.17
Yes Bank 63.70 -1.70
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram