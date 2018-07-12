English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Airtel Payments Bank Gets RBI, UIDAI Nod to Resume Taking New Customers
Aadhaar-issuing authority UIDAI has also allowed it to use the 12-digit unique identification number-based e-KYC, it said in a statement.
Representative image (PTI)
New Delhi: Airtel Payments Bank on Thursday said it has received requisite approvals from the Reserve Bank of India to begin taking new customers.
Also, Aadhaar-issuing authority UIDAI has allowed it to use the 12-digit unique identification number-based e-KYC, it said in a statement.
The development comes nearly seven months after Airtel along with Airtel Payments Bank came under fire for allegedly opening payments bank accounts of its mobile subscribers without their consent, and LPG subsidy worth crores was deposited into these accounts.
RBI thereafter had directed Airtel Payments Bank not to on-board new customers while Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI had suspended the e-KYC licence of both Airtel and the payments bank.
The company had denied any wrongdoing and streamlined its processes to comply with the regulations.
UIDAI, in March this year, restored Airtel's authorisation to conduct Aadhaar-based verification of its mobile subscribers, but did not lift the suspension on its payments banks' e-KYC licence.
“Airtel Payments Bank has received requisite approvals from the Reserve Bank of India to start on-boarding new customers," the statement said. "Airtel Payments Bank has also been permitted by the UIDAI to resume the on-boarding of customers using Aadhaar based e-KYC. We thank the authorities for the approvals," it added.
Airtel Payments Bank, it said, remains committed to the government's vision of financial inclusion and banking for all.
A payments bank is like any other bank, but operates on a smaller scale without involving any credit risk.
It can accept deposits of up to Rs 1 lakh, offer remittance services, mobile payments/transfers/purchases and other banking services like ATM/debit cards, net banking and third party fund transfers but cannot advance loans or issue credit cards.
Also Watch
Also, Aadhaar-issuing authority UIDAI has allowed it to use the 12-digit unique identification number-based e-KYC, it said in a statement.
The development comes nearly seven months after Airtel along with Airtel Payments Bank came under fire for allegedly opening payments bank accounts of its mobile subscribers without their consent, and LPG subsidy worth crores was deposited into these accounts.
RBI thereafter had directed Airtel Payments Bank not to on-board new customers while Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI had suspended the e-KYC licence of both Airtel and the payments bank.
The company had denied any wrongdoing and streamlined its processes to comply with the regulations.
UIDAI, in March this year, restored Airtel's authorisation to conduct Aadhaar-based verification of its mobile subscribers, but did not lift the suspension on its payments banks' e-KYC licence.
“Airtel Payments Bank has received requisite approvals from the Reserve Bank of India to start on-boarding new customers," the statement said. "Airtel Payments Bank has also been permitted by the UIDAI to resume the on-boarding of customers using Aadhaar based e-KYC. We thank the authorities for the approvals," it added.
Airtel Payments Bank, it said, remains committed to the government's vision of financial inclusion and banking for all.
A payments bank is like any other bank, but operates on a smaller scale without involving any credit risk.
It can accept deposits of up to Rs 1 lakh, offer remittance services, mobile payments/transfers/purchases and other banking services like ATM/debit cards, net banking and third party fund transfers but cannot advance loans or issue credit cards.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
When Doctors at AIIMS Tried to Change Sexual Orientation Through Controversial Gay Conversion Therapy
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 When Doctors at AIIMS Tried to Change Sexual Orientation Through Controversial Gay Conversion Therapy
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,082.35
|+43.55
|+4.19
|TCS
|1,971.35
|-8.55
|-0.43
|Infosys
|1,294.35
|-26.10
|-1.98
|Yes Bank
|374.80
|+3.20
|+0.86
|HDFC
|1,962.70
|+34.60
|+1.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,082.20
|+45.85
|+4.42
|TCS
|1,971.00
|-8.60
|-0.43
|ICICI Bank
|272.40
|+3.55
|+1.32
|Infosys
|1,294.60
|-25.75
|-1.95
|Grasim
|960.85
|-19.10
|-1.95
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,082.35
|+43.55
|+4.19
|BPCL
|377.35
|+10.85
|+2.96
|Wipro
|279.45
|+7.35
|+2.70
|Bajaj Finance
|2,415.00
|+59.40
|+2.52
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,357.25
|+55.90
|+2.43
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|581.95
|-21.50
|-3.56
|Vedanta
|211.40
|-6.70
|-3.07
|Bajaj Auto
|3,096.70
|-64.90
|-2.05
|Infosys
|1,294.35
|-26.10
|-1.98
|Grasim
|960.20
|-18.60
|-1.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|211.35
|-6.65
|-3.05
|Infosys
|1,294.60
|-25.75
|-1.95
|Bajaj Auto
|3,101.90
|-52.45
|-1.66
|M&M
|917.55
|-13.05
|-1.40
|Hero Motocorp
|3,498.05
|-42.65
|-1.20
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo Sport Launched in India at Rs 46.6 lakh
- Comedy Queen Bharti Singh Looks Distraught As She Can't Stop Crying In This Video; Watch
- Kylie Jenner, Aged 20, Will Soon Be a Billionaire; What Have YOU Done With Your Life?
- Priyanka Chopra Ups Her Fashion Game in a Graphic Fendi Outfit; See Pics
- Move Over Messi, Virender Sehwag Has Found 'Messi Ka Chacha' on the Internet