Airtel Pays Rs 10,000 Crore to Govt Towards AGR Dues After Supreme Court Rap
The telecom department on February 14 began issuing orders asking firms such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to clear past dues immediately.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: After Supreme Court rap and the government's stringent deadline, Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has paid Rs 10,000 crore to the telecom department towards statutory dues. The company said it will make payment of the balance amount after self assessment exercise.
"The...total amount of Rs 10,000 crore has been paid on behalf of Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, and Telenor. We are in the process of completing the self-assessment exercise expeditiously and will duly make the balance payment upon completion of the same, before the next date of hearing in the SC," Bharti Airtel said.
The company said it will also submit supporting details at the time of making balance payment. The telecom department on February 14 began issuing orders asking firms such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to clear past dues immediately.
The DoT, which faced the ire of the Supreme Court for putting on hold recovery of dues from telecom companies, had started issuing circle or zone-wise demand notices to the firms.
Airtel had previously responded to DoT order by offering to pay Rs 10,000 crore by February 20 and the remaining before March 17. Airtel owes nearly Rs 35,586 crore, including licence fee and spectrum usage charge, to the government.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,477.80
|-0.60
|LIC Housing Fin
|379.45
|-7.91
|Avenue Supermar
|2,362.35
|-1.62
|Muthoot Finance
|828.00
|10.90
|SBI
|312.75
|-2.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|1,316.35
|1.86
|Nestle
|16,537.50
|1.14
|TCS
|2,203.95
|0.92
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,695.30
|0.81
|IndusInd Bank
|1,182.00
|0.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|99.05
|-4.07
|NTPC
|109.35
|-3.06
|SBI
|312.75
|-2.13
|HDFC
|2,357.55
|-1.80
|Power Grid Corp
|181.05
|-1.68
