GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Airtel Shares Gain Over 3%; Market Cap Rises by Rs 5,477 Crore

The stock gained 3.37 per cent to settle at Rs 419.80 on BSE. During the day, it soared 5.14 per cent to Rs 427.

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2018, 5:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Airtel Shares Gain Over 3%; Market Cap Rises by Rs 5,477 Crore
Image for representation. (File photo)
New Delhi: Shares of Bharti Airtel on Wednesday rose by over 3 per cent today, adding Rs 5,476.86 crore to its valuation, after the company's quarterly results beat market expectations.

The stock gained 3.37 per cent to settle at Rs 419.80 on BSE. During the day, it soared 5.14 per cent to Rs 427.

At NSE, shares of the company jumped 3.34 per cent to end at Rs 419.85.

The stock was the top gainer on Sensex and Nifty during the day.

The company's market valuation went up by Rs 5,476.86 crore to Rs 1,67,810.86 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 9.41 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over two crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

"The earnings that came yesterday(Tuesday) after markets hours surprised the street in a pleasant way. As expectations on the earnings, by and large, was that they might report a loss first time in 15 years. The assumption based primarily on high competition and low tariff scenario.

"On the delivery of numbers last evening, Bharti Airtel reported a profit which surprised the street as they were estimating a loss. On fallback of better-than-expected results, the stock reacted in a positive manner," said Gaurang Shah, Head Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Bharti Airtel, India's largest private telecom firm, yesterday reported its lowest quarterly net profit in at least 14 years, as competition with free voice calls and dirt-cheap data tariffs from new entrant Reliance Jio ate into its margins.

Airtel posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 82.9 crore (or 21 paisa per share) in January-March quarter of 2017-18 as compared to Rs 373.4 crore (or 93 paisa a share) in the same period last fiscal.

This was the eighth consecutive drop in quarterly profit and the lowest since April-June 2004.

Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Vodafone Group today announced an agreement for merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel to create the largest mobile tower operator in the world outside China with over 163,000 towers across 22 telecom service areas.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,501.27 -115.37 ( -0.33%)

Nifty 50

10,570.55 -43.80 ( -0.41%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,470.25 +84.60 +2.50
Bharti Airtel 419.85 +13.60 +3.35
ICICI Prudentia 438.35 +20.20 +4.83
NIIT Tech 1,087.50 +91.30 +9.16
Infosys 1,160.35 +5.85 +0.51
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hathway Cable 32.45 -3.05 -8.59
TCS 3,467.90 +82.25 +2.43
Indiabulls Vent 470.40 +41.70 +9.73
M&M Financial 507.25 -3.20 -0.63
Gati 121.20 +0.50 +0.41
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 419.85 +13.60 +3.35
TCS 3,470.25 +84.60 +2.50
M&M 853.85 +15.30 +1.82
HCL Tech 1,068.80 +6.85 +0.65
BPCL 385.80 +2.10 +0.55
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 419.80 +13.70 +3.37
TCS 3,467.90 +82.25 +2.43
M&M 854.25 +15.80 +1.88
Infosys 1,160.90 +7.00 +0.61
Power Grid Corp 207.20 +1.20 +0.58
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 327.55 -10.20 -3.02
HPCL 298.05 -7.95 -2.60
Vedanta 290.20 -7.20 -2.42
Hindalco 232.05 -4.70 -1.99
Tata Steel 586.20 -11.35 -1.90
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 586.20 -12.05 -2.01
ICICI Bank 278.90 -5.30 -1.86
ONGC 179.55 -3.05 -1.67
Dr Reddys Labs 2,124.75 -31.50 -1.46
IndusInd Bank 1,849.55 -27.10 -1.44
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

Recommended For You