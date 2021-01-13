Airtel, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra: Top Stocks for Investors Today

After witnessing a record high closing on Tuesday, the Indian stock market might open on a strong note as the SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the domestic market after trading 47 points higher.

On January 12, the BSE Sensex soared 247.79 points or 0.50 percent to close at 49,517.11, hitting its fresh life-time high. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended at 14,563.45 after an increase of 78.70 points or 0.54 percent.

Here are the top stocks you need to look for the day:

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major has received the approvals for 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in its relevant downstream companies. The company also said that it is initiating the process to revise the foreign investment limit with immediate effect.

Tata Motors: The company on Tuesday released its Global wholesales data reflecting an increase of 37 percent QoQ and 1 percent year-on-year to 2.78 lakh units in December Quarter.

Hero MotoCorp: The world’s largest two wheeler manufacturer has now marked its presence in Central America by appointing new distributor partners in Nicaragua & Honduras.

Tech Mahindra: The company is all set to acquire Payments Technology Services Ltd for USD 9 million (about Rs 66 crore) to get access to IPs and licenses for Open Payment Framework (OPF) and Multi-Bank System (MBS).

Bharat Rasayan: The board of the company after its meeting on January 12 has approved the proposal of buyback of upto 93,472 equity shares at Rs 11,500 per share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 107.49 crore.

Tata Elxsi: The company in its third quarterly results reported higher profit at Rs 105 crore against Rs 78.8 crore. Similarly, revenue rose to Rs 477.1 crore on QoQ basis.

Infosys: The company is all set to announce is December Quarter earnings on January 13.

Wipro: Wipro will also release its quarterly results on Wednesday.