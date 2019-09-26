English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Airtel's Chief People Officer for India, South Asia Resigns from Post
An Airtel spokesperson confirmed the exit and said Gautam Anand is leaving due to personal reasons.
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel Chief People Officer for India and South Asia Gautam Anand has resigned, the telecom company said on Thursday.
An Airtel spokesperson confirmed the exit and said Anand is leaving due to personal reasons.
Till a successor for the position is named, the functions will report to Airtel's CEO (India and South Asia) Gopal Vittal, the spokesperson added.
