Akash, Isha To Take Up Leadership at Jio, Retail; Anant in New Energy Biz, Says Mukesh Ambani At RIL AGM 2022

Reliance Industries’ (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said at the company’s 45th AGM that “at a time when a bright future is beckoning Reliance, what gives me optimism is our huge reservoir of young, dynamic and best-in-class talent. Our next-gen leaders are confidently taking over the reins across businesses.”

Ambani said, his daughter Isha and sons Akash and Anant, have already taken up leadership positions in the conglomerate’s businesses. “Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail respectively. They have been passionately involved in our consumer businesses since its inception. Anant has also joined our New Energy business with great zeal. In fact, he is spending most of his time in Jamnagar,” he said during his speech at RIL’s annual general meeting on Monday.

He, however, insisted he isn’t retiring yet and will “continue to provide hands-on leadership as before”.

“All three of them have the mindset of the founder (Dhirubhai Ambani),” he further added.

Calling them the Young leaders of Reliance, Mukesh Ambani sought the blessings of the shareholders for them. “They are part of a young team of leaders and professionals who are already doing amazing things at Reliance. All of them are being mentored on a daily basis by RIL’s senior leaders, including the chairman and the board of directors,” he said.

“All our next-gen leaders are determined, focused, and are brimming with fresh ideas and creativity. They think big, and they think fast. They have the courage to dream, as well as the ability to execute them,” he added.

Further, speaking about Reliance Retail, Ambani said: “I am confident that Reliance Retail and its leadership team, led by Isha, will deliver exponential growth and become the largest segment within the group.”

“Reliance Retail’s purpose is to serve millions of customers every day by providing them unlimited choice, outstanding value proposition, superior quality, and unmatched shopping and delivery experience through our physical stores, merchant partner stores, and digital and omni-commerce platforms,” he said.

Speaking at the Reliance Industries’ 45th AGM (Annual General Meeting) after being introduced as the leader, Isha Ambani gave a presentation on placing online grocery orders using WhatsApp and making payments, and said Reliance Retail would launch an FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) business.

The objective of this business will be to develop and deliver products and solve every Indian’s daily needs, with high-quality products at affordable pricing, she said.

Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here