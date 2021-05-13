Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Check City-Wise Auspicious Timings to Buy Gold

Akshaya Tritiya, which is also known as Akha Teej, will fall on Friday, May 14 this year. The day is considered highly auspicious and holy by Hindus. The Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi of Vaishakha month is observed as Akshay Tritiya. The word Akshaya means never diminishing and hence the day is believed to bring good luck and success. It is believed that any Japa, Yajna, Pitra-Tarpan, Dan-Punya performed on this day never diminish and stays with the person forever. According to Hindu mythology, Treta Yuga began on Akshaya Tritiya.

As the day is considered very auspicious, it is also said that purchasing gold on this day brings prosperity and wealth to the family. It is believed that the yellow metal bought on this day never diminishes and continues to grow and bring wealth. The day is ruled by Lord Vishnu.

As per Hindu scriptures, Akshay Tritiya, Yugadi, and Vijaya Dashami are the most auspicious timings to undertake new tasks/project as these three days are free from all malefic effects. Know about the Tithi, auspicious timings to buy gold, and other details of the day.

Akshay Tritiya 2021: Tithi and timings

The Akshaya Tritiya 2021 tithi will begin on Friday, May 14 at 5.38 am and will prevail till Saturday, May 15 at 7.59 am. The puja muhurat will take place between 5.38 am to 12.18 pm on May 14. The day itself is very auspicious to purchase gold. However, certain time periods are believed to bring the most favorable outcome. Check the city-wise auspicious timings to purchase gold on Akshaya Tritiya 2021 (May 14) below:

New Delhi: 5.38 am to 12.18 pm

Mumbai: 6.04 am to 12.35 pm

Chennai: 5.44 am to 12.05 pm

Ahmedabad: 5.59 am to 12.36 pm

Hyderabad: 5.44 am to 12.12 pm

Bengaluru: 5.55 am to 12.16 pm

Kolkata: 4.56 am to 7.59 am on May 15.

Jaipur: 05.40 am to 12.23 pm

The festival is also a good time to purchase gold as the prices are dipped. Several offers and discounts are also given by various jewellery brands.

