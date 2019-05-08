English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Shares Jump 3.5% After Signing Pacts to Enter China
Alembic Pharma has signed a joint venture with SPH SINE Pharmaceutical Laboratories Co Ltd and Adia (Shanghai) Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd to promote and sell pharmaceutical products for the Chinese market.
Representative Image (Photo Credit: AFP)
Loading...
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares jumped as much as 3.5 per cent in early trade on Wednesday after the company said it has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with Chinese companies to foray into China, the world’s second largest drug market after the US.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals is also going to announce its March quarter earnings later in the day. According to Motilal Oswal, Alembic Pharmaceuticals is likely to report 2.6 per cent fall in its Q4 net profit to Rs 91.3 crore, while sales are expected to rise 10.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 945.2 crore. The stock was trading at Rs 555, up 1 per cent, at 11:45 am on BSE after trimming its early gains.
Alembic Pharma has signed a joint venture with SPH SINE Pharmaceutical Laboratories Co Ltd and Adia (Shanghai) Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd to promote and sell pharmaceutical products for the Chinese market, as per the company’s filing on BSE.
SPH Sine will be the biggest stakeholder in the joint venture with 51 per cent stake, Alembic will hold 44 per cent share, while Adia will hold 5 per cent equity.
The JV will initially commercialize products manufactured by Alembic Pharmaceuticals in China and later plans to set up a manufacturing facility in the country. It plans to start operations in China by launching a portfolio of oral solids and is then expected to foray into other areas like injectables, ophthalmology, dermatology and oncology.
The registered capital of the new company will be 1 million Chinese yuan (approximately Rs 1 crore). The agreement was signed at Alembic Pharmaceuticals’s Vadodara headquarters.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals is also going to announce its March quarter earnings later in the day. According to Motilal Oswal, Alembic Pharmaceuticals is likely to report 2.6 per cent fall in its Q4 net profit to Rs 91.3 crore, while sales are expected to rise 10.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 945.2 crore. The stock was trading at Rs 555, up 1 per cent, at 11:45 am on BSE after trimming its early gains.
Alembic Pharma has signed a joint venture with SPH SINE Pharmaceutical Laboratories Co Ltd and Adia (Shanghai) Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd to promote and sell pharmaceutical products for the Chinese market, as per the company’s filing on BSE.
SPH Sine will be the biggest stakeholder in the joint venture with 51 per cent stake, Alembic will hold 44 per cent share, while Adia will hold 5 per cent equity.
The JV will initially commercialize products manufactured by Alembic Pharmaceuticals in China and later plans to set up a manufacturing facility in the country. It plans to start operations in China by launching a portfolio of oral solids and is then expected to foray into other areas like injectables, ophthalmology, dermatology and oncology.
The registered capital of the new company will be 1 million Chinese yuan (approximately Rs 1 crore). The agreement was signed at Alembic Pharmaceuticals’s Vadodara headquarters.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|331.60
|-10.17
|Reliance
|1,299.45
|-3.28
|ICICI Bank
|382.20
|-1.11
|Yes Bank
|160.75
|-2.43
|HDFC
|1,930.75
|-1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,299.45
|-3.35
|Zee Entertain
|333.30
|-9.72
|Yes Bank
|160.75
|-2.31
|Bajaj Auto
|2,956.20
|-2.55
|ICICI Bank
|381.85
|-1.14
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|961.65
|1.10
|JSW Steel
|289.25
|0.40
|BPCL
|379.80
|0.25
|Titan Company
|1,088.70
|0.20
|Coal India
|249.10
|0.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,130.00
|0.29
|TCS
|2,152.65
|0.11
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|331.60
|-10.17
|Reliance
|1,299.45
|-3.28
|Bajaj Finance
|2,921.30
|-3.17
|Tata Motors
|185.10
|-3.06
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,376.95
|-2.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,299.45
|-3.35
|Bajaj Finance
|2,921.90
|-3.22
|Tata Motors
|185.55
|-2.80
|Bajaj Auto
|2,956.20
|-2.55
|SBI
|298.10
|-2.53
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lionel Messi Was Left at Anfield by Barcelona Team Bus after Shock Champions League Loss to Liverpool
- 'Kitne Aadmi The?' Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
- Anfield: Liverpool's 'Temple', Their 12th Man Who Took Them to Champions League Final
- Nature Loving Pune Professor Has Lived All Her Live Without Electricity at Home, Here's Why
- Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results