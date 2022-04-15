Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Combined Net Worth Stands at Whopping Rs 839 crore; Know Details

Ranbir-Alia Wedding: After weeks of speculation, B-town’s couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia got married in an intimate ceremony on Thursday (April 14). The couple has been hogging all the limelight ever since rumours about their marriage surfaced on the internet. While the two lovebirds remained tight-lipped about their special day, it was Ayan Mukerji who confirmed that they would get hitched.

While the two celebrities are receiving congratulatory messages from their dear ones, here’s a look at their properties, luxury cars and net worth. Ranbir and Alia have a combined net worth of Rs 839 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Net Worth

As per media reports, Ranbir Kapoor has a net worth that is estimated to be around Rs 330 crores. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor’s net worth is around Rs 330 crores. The actor has proved his mettle by winning critical appreciation for films such as Wake Up Sid, Raajneeti, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Rockstar, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Barfi, Tamasha, Sanju and many more. After having done such successful films, Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly increased his fee hike. The actor charges Rs 50 crore per project. Reportedly. Other than this, Ranbir also draws a huge amount of cheques through the brand endorsements and commercials that he does. He also has made profitable investments which too add to his net worth.

Ranbir is also the face of several leading brands including OPPO, Tata AIG, Coca-Cola and Oreo. Wondering how much he charges per endorsement? Well, he takes home a hefty fee of Rs 6 crore for the brand shoots.

Ranbir and Alia took nuptial vows at his Vastu pad in Mumbai, that is worth over Rs 30 crore. The property, located in Pali Hill, has even space to set up a mini theatre. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan designed the luxe apartment, giving it a minimal vibe.

Alia Bhatt’s Net Worth

Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s younger daughter, who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year, is one of the highest paid actresses in the industry. She is one of the few female stars, who can command a premium from the producers as she has delivered back-to-back hits. According to a report by Duff and Phelps, Alia Bhatt had a valuation of USD 68.1 million (over Rs 517 crore) in 2021. Interestingly, the Gully Boy actress was the only female Bollywood stars to secure a spot in the list of top five valued Indian celebrities of 2021.

The actress is the face of many brands like Aurelia, Cornetto, Lay’s, Frooti, Duroflex, Manyavar, Flipkart, Cadbury, Blenders Pride and many more. She is said to charge Rs 2 crore for one day of shoot for promotional content.

Alia lives at her luxurious apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. The interiors have been done by Richa Bahl. She shares another property with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and it is named Shaalia. Both these properties are in Mumbai’s prime locations and worth crores.

Alia launched her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions in 2021. The office space is spread over 2800 sq ft and was put together by interior designer Rupin Suchak. This space has been built in the apartment next to her Juhu home.

Alia has several luxury vehicles which include Audi Q7, Audi Q5, Audi Q6, BMW 7 Series, Land Rover, Range Rover and others. Alia also owns her personal vanity van.

In 2020, the actress launched the children’s sustainable clothing line Ed-a-mamma. Recently, she has invested in Phool.co, a startup that converts floral waste into incense products. She has also invested in the lifestyle retail brand Nykaa.

What’s next for Alia, Ranbir on the work front?

Ranbir will be next seen in YRF’s Shamshera, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. He will be seen romancing Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which will mark their first outing together on the big screen. The actor also has Animal and Luv Ranjan’s next in pipeline.

Alia will be seen in Darlings next, the first movie under her production banner. then comes the long-awaited Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, followed by Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress is set to make her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She is also working with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Jee Le Zaraa.

