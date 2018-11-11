GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Alibaba Singles' Day Sale Hits $3 Billion Within 5 Minutes, Apple and Xiaomi Emerge Top Brands

Los Angeles, Tokyo and Frankfurt were among the global cities that saw orders being placed for goods ranging from diapers to mobiles at Alibaba's Global Shopping Festival 11.11.

IANS

Updated:November 11, 2018, 8:15 AM IST
Shanghai: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba generated $3 billion in five minutes of its annual 24-hour online shopping sale on Sunday with Apple, Xiaomi featuring among the top brands.

It recorded the purchases of products worth $10 billion in the period of little over an hour.

Last year, Alibaba recorded $25 billion in the sales of 24 hours. Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma was present at the gala night for countdown to the Global Shopping Festival 11.11 here.

Los Angeles, Tokyo and Frankfurt were among the global cities that saw orders being placed for goods ranging from diapers to mobiles.
