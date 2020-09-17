BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Alibaba Health, Sinovac In Deal To Build Platform For Coronavirus Vaccine Inoculation

Alibaba Health Information Technology said on Thursday it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese coronavirus vaccine developer Sinovac Biotech.

BEIJING/HONG KONG: Alibaba Health Information Technology said on Thursday it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese coronavirus vaccine developer Sinovac Biotech.

The two firms will jointly build a platform for coronavirus vaccine inoculation in the future, Alibaba Health said in Chinese social media platform Weibo, without giving further details.

Sinovac’s coronavirus vaccine candidate CoronaVac, being tested in final-stage large-scale trials in Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey, has already been given to tens of thousands of people via an emergency use program China launched in July.

They include around 90% of the firm’s employees and their families.

The two firms will also cooperate in broader areas including online booking of vaccines and post-vaccination health condition follow-up, Alibaba Health said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 17, 2020, 2:46 PM IST
