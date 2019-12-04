Alibaba Raises Further $1.7 Billion in Over-allotted Shares in Hong Kong Listing
Alibaba on November 20 raised up to $12.9 billion in a landmark listing in Hong Kong, the largest share sale in the city in nine years and a world record for a cross-border secondary share sale.
Representational image. (Image source: Reuters)
Hong Kong: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said on Tuesday it has raised an additional HK$13.17 billion ($1.68 billion) by exercising the over-allotment option in its Hong Kong secondary listing.
The company has received approval to list 75 million over-allotment shares at HK$176 per share, the same price it offered under its secondary listing, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The listing and dealing of the shares on the exchange would begin on Dec. 6, the company said.
Alibaba on Nov. 20 raised up to $12.9 billion in a landmark listing in Hong Kong, the largest share sale in the city in nine years and a world record for a cross-border secondary share sale.
In their first session of trade on Nov. 26, Alibaba's Hong Kong shares closed up 6.6% higher from the issue price in heavy trading.
As of Tuesday's closing price, the stock has climbed nearly 3% since its debut.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|60.10
|1.01
|ICICI Bank
|519.25
|1.94
|Bharti Infratel
|255.30
|2.76
|CSB Bank
|292.70
|50.10
|Larsen
|1,298.95
|-1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|163.20
|3.16
|Bharti Infratel
|255.30
|2.76
|ICICI Bank
|519.25
|1.94
|Wipro
|239.85
|1.29
|ONGC
|129.05
|1.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|162.95
|3.04
|TML-D
|68.35
|2.40
|ICICI Bank
|519.30
|2.02
|ONGC
|129.10
|1.33
|Yes Bank
|60.15
|1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|251.70
|-2.16
|Bajaj Finserv
|8,965.80
|-1.36
|Coal India
|203.25
|-1.14
|Tata Steel
|395.70
|-0.99
|Larsen
|1,299.00
|-1.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,299.00
|-1.11
|Tata Steel
|396.00
|-0.86
|Asian Paints
|1,723.00
|-0.81
|Reliance
|1,566.15
|-0.80
|Power Grid Corp
|188.70
|-0.37
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Gives off Perfect Gujarati Vibes in Jayeshbhai Jordaar First Look
- Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma Dazzle at Glamour and Style Awards Night
- Virgil Van Dijk's Joke on Ronaldo's Absence From Ballon d'Or Ceremony Sparks Backlash
- Did You Know, You Could Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free
- Hey Alexa, You're the Grinch Who Stole Christmas: AI Assistant Ruins Holiday Surprise