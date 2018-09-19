GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Alibaba's Jack Ma Says US-China Trade War Could Last 20 Years

That would mean no easing of tensions between the world's top two economies for many years after President Donald Trump has left office.

IANS

Updated:September 19, 2018, 10:49 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Alibaba's Jack Ma Says US-China Trade War Could Last 20 Years
File photo of Jack Ma. (Reuters)
Loading...
Beijing: Tech tycoon Jack Ma has told investors to hunker down for a drawn out trade war between the US and China that can last for upto 20 years.

"It's going to last long, it's going to be a mess," Ma, the founder and executive chairman of Alibaba, said on Tuesday at an annual conference for Alibaba investors.

Just hours after the Trump administration slapped a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods worth $200 billion, Ma said the US-China trade war will last not for 20 months or 20 days, but "maybe 20 years".

That would mean no easing of tensions between the world's top two economies for many years after President Donald Trump has left office, even if he serves a second term, the CNN reported.

While the tech billionaire dismissed speculation that geopolitical headwinds played a part in the surprise announcement of his retirement last week, he acknowledged that the ongoing spat with China's largest trade partner is hurting Alibaba's business.

Shares in Alibaba closed 3.5 per cent lower on Monday. The company's stock is down 25 per cent from its all-time high in June.

Ma said a lot of businesses in China and the US will be in trouble in the short term, and eventually, Chinese firms will be forced to turn to other countries, CNN reported.

Ma said the trade war is "against China" but also criticised his country's policies, urging leaders to view the pain inflicted by Trump's tariffs as an opportunity to "upgrade". "China must open the market," he added.

Ma reassured investors that the $410 billion company he helped build is in safe hands. He announced last week that he will step down from Alibaba in a year's time, handing over the reins to CEO Daniel Zhang.

"I'm 100% sure Daniel will do a better job than I do," Ma said. The 54-year-old former teacher repeated his desire to pursue a new career, likely in the field of education.

"I'm not sad at all. I think I'm still young," he said. "In Alibaba I'm old, but in my career I'm still young."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,121.22 -169.45 ( -0.45%)

Nifty 50

11,234.35 -44.55 ( -0.39%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bank of Baroda 116.35 +3.25 +2.87
Reliance 1,210.75 -6.40 -0.53
SBI 271.50 -2.30 -0.84
HDFC Bank 1,961.35 -27.85 -1.40
HDFC AMC 1,408.85 -127.35 -8.29
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Oracle Fin Serv 4,103.15 -158.70 -3.72
Maruti Suzuki 8,207.00 -193.10 -2.30
Reliance 1,210.30 -6.90 -0.57
HDFC AMC 1,408.55 -131.65 -8.55
Bank of Baroda 116.30 +2.85 +2.51
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 365.05 +9.95 +2.80
Coal India 280.65 +7.45 +2.73
GAIL 384.55 +9.75 +2.60
Tech Mahindra 769.95 +15.25 +2.02
ONGC 177.00 +3.10 +1.78
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 280.55 +7.10 +2.60
ONGC 176.65 +3.30 +1.90
Tata Steel 620.45 +8.00 +1.31
Hero Motocorp 3,142.35 +30.70 +0.99
Kotak Mahindra 1,227.00 +10.75 +0.88
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finserv 6,312.05 -215.55 -3.30
IndusInd Bank 1,804.65 -57.50 -3.09
Zee Entertain 450.80 -13.75 -2.96
Bajaj Finance 2,499.55 -70.85 -2.76
UPL 692.30 -16.75 -2.36
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,805.00 -56.45 -3.03
Maruti Suzuki 8,207.00 -193.10 -2.30
HDFC Bank 1,961.95 -31.40 -1.58
Yes Bank 318.50 -4.65 -1.44
HDFC 1,831.15 -25.00 -1.35
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...