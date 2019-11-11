Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Alibaba's Singles' Day Sales Hit $10 Billion in Less Than 30 Minutes, Touches $28.63 Billion So Far

The Alibaba Group's various shopping platforms' total gross merchandise value (GMV) exceeded USD 10 billion in only 29 minutes and 45 seconds, while it took just 1 minute and 8 seconds to achieve a total GMV of USD 1 billion, after the Chinese e-commerce behemoth kicked off it's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival.

PTI

Updated:November 11, 2019, 12:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Alibaba, Quantum Chips, Alibaba Chief Technology Officer, Jeff Zhang, DAMO, Alibaba Computing Chip, Technology News
Image for representation

Hangzhou (China): E-commerce giant Alibaba's Singles' Day sales on Monday hit USD 10 billion in less than 30 minutes of the event going live.

The Alibaba Group's various shopping platforms' total gross merchandise value (GMV) exceeded USD 10 billion in only 29 minutes and 45 seconds, while it took just 1 minute and 8 seconds to achieve a total GMV of USD 1 billion, after the Chinese e-commerce behemoth kicked off it's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival.

Within the first two hours, the total GMV exceeded 120.7 billion renminbi (USD 17.24 billion), surpassing the total GMV of 2016 11.11. In the first 14 hours and 30 minutes, the total GMV for Alibaba Global Shopping Festival stood at USD 28.63 billion.

The sales began at 0000 hours on Monday as per Chinese time. Some of the top countries selling to China by GMV included Japan, United States, South Korea, Australia, Germany, United Kingdom and France.

According to Alibaba, the number of orders created at the peak of the 2019 11.11 Global Shopping Festival reached 5,44,000 orders per second, which is 1,360 times that of the first edition of the festival in 2009.

The shopping festival, also known as Double 11, will draw to a close at midnight. Talking about the evolution of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, Chris Tung CMO of Alibaba Group said the event has evolved from a promotional event into a global event.

This is a platform that began to support brands from the world including small and medium enterprises to engage with their online customers, Tung said. "As it gets bigger and bigger it becomes more effective for brands to do so (engage with their customers) and I think for the customers also the benefits have evolved," Tung told reporters here.

The event is also referred to as Singles' Day because of its date, 11/11 (November 11) consists of four 'ones', representing four singles, has emerged as the world's biggest shopping festival.

Last year, it raked in a record USD 30.8 billion in GMV, eclipsing the Cyber Monday sales of USD 7.9 billion and Black Friday sales at USD 6.22 billion. The 11.11 Global Shopping Festival Gala Celebration saw performance by Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and a host of other international and local celebrities.

More than 2 lakh brands from 78 countries and regions participated in 11.11 this year, with one million new products on offer. The event began in 2009 with a total of USD 7.8 million in GMV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,873.90 -34.25 ( -0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.75 2.61
Indiabulls Hsg 244.10 1.01
ICICI Bank 492.25 0.57
Reliance 1,427.30 -1.26
Maruti Suzuki 7,116.00 -1.17
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.80 2.61
Indiabulls Hsg 244.10 0.95
Maruti Suzuki 7,118.10 -1.15
HDFC AMC 3,334.95 4.50
RBL Bank 337.00 4.04
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 298.55 3.84
Yes Bank 70.75 2.61
NTPC 119.05 1.41
IndusInd Bank 1,440.60 1.25
GAIL 128.50 1.14
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.75 2.54
NTPC 119.10 1.49
IndusInd Bank 1,442.00 1.30
Kotak Mahindra 1,616.35 1.01
Tata Motors 170.30 0.68
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Nestle 14,099.75 -2.57
Hero Motocorp 2,602.80 -1.67
Asian Paints 1,769.55 -1.41
Eicher Motors 21,398.95 -1.34
M&M 571.80 -1.41
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,603.55 -1.61
M&M 572.00 -1.38
Asian Paints 1,770.00 -1.37
Vedanta 153.55 -1.25
Reliance 1,428.00 -1.20
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram