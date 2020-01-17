Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
3-min read

All Foreign Investments Must Adhere to Law of the Land, Says Piyush Goyal on Amazon Row

Big ticket investments in the retail space should not hurt small traders who does not have 'lakhs and crores' of rupees, Piyush Goyal said.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 5:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
All Foreign Investments Must Adhere to Law of the Land, Says Piyush Goyal on Amazon Row
File photo of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Ahmedabad: A day after stating that Amazon was not doing any favour to India by investing one billion dollars, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the country welcomes all kinds of investments that follow the "letter and spirit" of the law.

Goyal said that some people have misconstrued his remarks by suggesting that he had said something negative against Amazon.

"I was only saying that investment should come as per the rules and regulation," Goyal said.

Big ticket investments in the retail space should not hurt small traders who does not have "lakhs and crores" of rupees, Goyal, who was here to inaugurate 'Ahmedabad Design Week', a three-day long event for the students of various design and architecture institutes, said.

"We welcome all kinds of investment. However, necessary legal process would follow if any investment is made outside the purview of law," the minister pointed out.

"Our country has some rules for e-commerce industry. We welcome all those investments which comes as per these rules. However, it should not create unfair competition for the small traders of India. They do not get zero per cent loans. They do not have lakhs and crores of rupees. They do business with small capital," said Goyal.

The minister on Thursday said Amazon was not doing a favour to the country by investing a billion dollars and questioned how the online retailing major could incur such "big" losses but for its predatory pricing.

"My statement should be seen in a perspective," Goyal said here adding that all countries welcome foreign investment but it should be within the framework of the law.

"Our laws says that interests of such small traders should not get hurt. Investment should be in the purview of set parameters. That is the view of me and the government," he added.

If investments are not within the framework of law, then legal action would be initiated, he told reporters.

The minister in a tweet also expressed similar views.

"We welcome all kinds of investments that follow the letter & spirit of law. If some investment is outside the legal purview, appropriate action will be taken. Our government wants to ensure that unfair competition is not created for crores of small traders and retailers of the country," Goyal said in a tweet.

Goyal has stated that e-commerce companies have to follow Indian rules in letter and spirit and not find loopholes to make a back-door entry into multi-brand retail segment.

India does not allow foreign investment beyond 49 per cent in multi-brand retailing and has not yet approved any application of overseas retailers.

"They (Amazon) may have put in a billion dollars but if they make a loss of a billion dollars every year, then jolly well will have to finance that billion dollar. So, it is not as if they are doing a favour to India when they invest a billion dollars," Goyal said at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Thursday.

The USD 1 billion investment by Amazon.com to help bring small and medium businesses online is on the top of USD 5.5 billion funding it had previously announced.

The minister wondered why an e-commerce market place model, where a firm provides an IT platform for buyers and sellers, incurring huge losses adding that it needs to be looked upon.

"They are investing money over the last few years also in warehousing and certain other activities, which is welcome and good. But if they are bringing in money largely to finance losses and those losses in an e-commerce market place model," Goyal said.

He has added that in a fair market place model in a turnover of USD 10 billion dollars, if a company is incurring loss of billion dollars, it "certainly raises questions, where the loss came from".

Goyal has said that how can a marketplace make such a big loss unless they are indulging in "predatory pricing or some unfair trade practices".

Fair trade regulator CCI (Competition Commission of India) has recently ordered a probe against e-commerce majors Flipkart and Amazon for alleged malpractices, including deep discounting and tie-ups with preferred sellers on their platforms.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 3,033.65 3.27
ICICI Bank 530.90 -1.14
Reliance 1,580.65 2.79
Bharti Airtel 500.00 5.47
Vodafone Idea 4.51 -25.21
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 500.00 5.47
Reliance 1,580.65 2.79
Sun Pharma 454.45 1.24
HCL Tech 598.80 0.91
Maruti Suzuki 7,524.55 0.80
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,352.55 -2.46
SBI 318.00 -1.62
HDFC 2,451.70 -1.23
ICICI Bank 530.90 -1.14
Larsen 1,304.55 -1.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram