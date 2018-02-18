GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

All Industry Captains, Except Anand Mahindra, Heap Praises on CM Fadnavis at Magnetic Maharashtra Event

Besides Mahindra, Ratan Tata also chose the state government-organised investor summit and the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make public his concerns on the infrastructure front.

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2018, 11:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
All Industry Captains, Except Anand Mahindra, Heap Praises on CM Fadnavis at Magnetic Maharashtra Event
File photo of Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra.(Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: Mumbai's crumbling infrastructure could dissuade potential investors from the financial capital, business leader Anand Mahindra said here today. "If Mumbai, the 'crown jewel', continues to groan under its weight, it will drive away investors," Mahindra said, addressing the 'Magnetic Maharashtra' Global Investors Summit in suburban Bandra.

Mahindra's remarks, directed at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, were in a stark contrast to mostly laudatory remarks the BJP leader received from many Indian and global corporate leaders at the event.

Besides Mahindra, the other industry captain to voice concern over the state of affairs of Mumbai's infrastructure was Ratan Tata, who chose the state government-organised investor summit and the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to make public his concerns on the infrastructure front. Facilities on the ground may not be keeping up with the state's faster economic growth, Tata said.

"If the city begins to grow under its own weight and mismanages growth, then you may just as well turn away investors," Mahindra said. "Apart from the promise of rural consumption growth, this state (Maharashtra) has a 'bramhastra'. Cities are gateways to a state, they are the showcase of the ability of a country to execute our vision of the future. Mumbai is the most commercially exciting, robust city in the country. It is a jewel in your crown. But it is a double-edged sword," he said.

Tata, former chairman of Tata Sons, who spoke before Mahindra did, said it is unfortunate that the infrastructure has not been able to keep pace with the growth, but quickly added that things are changing since the BJP-led dispensations have assumed power.

"Unfortunately, over the years, industrial growth in Maharashtra has exceeded the ability of the state to provide infrastructure to support this," he said. Industry leaders including Chanda Kochhar, Adi Godrej, Baba Kalyani, Mukesh Ambani, Ajit Gulabchand, Anil Agarwal, Richard Branson, Deepak Parekh, Sajjan Jindal and ministers Piyush Goyal and Suresh Prabhu were present.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,996.76 +73.64 ( +0.22%)

Nifty 50

10,124.35 +30.10 ( +0.30%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
HDFC 1,800.05 +25.55 +1.44
Reliance 889.80 -5.70 -0.64
TCS 2,864.85 +33.85 +1.20
IDBI Bank 73.70 -0.05 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Infosys 1,162.10 +14.95 +1.30
Kotak Mahindra 1,045.60 -5.75 -0.55
IDBI Bank 73.65 +0.50 +0.68
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 341.90 +16.55 +5.09
Tech Mahindra 633.40 +23.50 +3.85
Eicher Motors 28,360.45 +957.40 +3.49
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
Sun Pharma 508.75 +11.10 +2.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Sun Pharma 508.85 +10.95 +2.20
Wipro 292.50 +4.45 +1.54
Dr Reddys Labs 2,157.40 +39.20 +1.85
Adani Ports 369.20 +5.35 +1.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 287.10 -20.10 -6.54
IOC 173.85 -4.05 -2.28
ONGC 174.10 -2.75 -1.55
BPCL 424.90 -5.85 -1.36
Cipla 552.90 -6.85 -1.22
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 174.60 -2.00 -1.13
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Yes Bank 302.05 -2.80 -0.92
Reliance 889.55 -5.75 -0.64
NTPC 166.30 -0.75 -0.45
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You