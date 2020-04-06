BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

All life Insurance Companies to Process Covid-19 Death Claims: Industry Body

Image for Representation

Image for Representation

The clause of 'force majeure' will not apply in case of Covid-19 death claims, the apex lobby of the life insurance companies said in a statement.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 10:48 PM IST
Share this:

Mumbai: The Life Insurance Council on Monday said none of its members will deny death claims to any policyholder in the eventuality of loss of life due to the Covid infection.


The clause of 'force majeure' will not apply in case of Covid-19 death claims, the apex lobby of the life insurance companies said in a statement.


The clause generally refers to unforeseeable circumstances that may prevent someone from fulfilling a contract. It has also said all life insurers, both public and private, are committed to process any death claim pertaining to Covid-19 at the earliest.


These steps have been taken to reassure customers who had reached out to their life insurers, seeking clarity on this clause in their contract as well as to dispel rumours to the contrary.


"All life insurance companies have also communicated to their customers individually in this regard," the statement claimed. Announcing the decision, council secretary general, SN Bhattacharya said, "the spiraling global and local impact of the Covid pandemic has emphasized the fundamental need for life insurance.


"The life insurance industry is taking every measure to ensure that the disruption caused to policyholders, due to the lockdown is minimal, by providing them uninterrupted support digitally, be it for honoring death claims related to the pandemic or for servicing their policy."


Customers had reached out to individual life insurance companies seeking clarity on this clause in their contract, which resulted in the clarification, the council said.


The statement urged customers not to get swayed by any misinformation or misrepresentation, asserting that the life insurance companies will stand by them in the difficult times.


Meanwhile, reacting to the industry body's announcement, Bajaj Allianz Life said the force majeure condition will not have any impact on insurance contracts of its customers due to Covid-19.


"We will continue to honour the death claims received from our customers pertaining to the Covid pandemic, and assure them of any assistance on their policy in these crucial times," it said.


The evening update from the Union Health Ministry put the number of confirmed cases at 4,281 with 111 deaths. However, a PTI tally of figures announced by various states as at 9 PM showed 4,683 have been infected so far, 138 have died and 359 have been cured and discharged. West Bengal has revised downward its death toll from 7 to 3.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,851

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,281

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    318

     

  • Total DEATHS

    111

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    969,276

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,318,229

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    276,187

     

  • Total DEATHS

    72,766

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres