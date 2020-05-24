BUSINESS

All Nine Mega Textile Plants, MSME Units Resume Operations in Bhilwara

Representative image of a textile fibre . REUTERS/Anna Ringstrom - GF10000336495

  • PTI Jaipur
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 9:45 PM IST
Industrial activities in Bhilwara have started gaining momentum, as all nine mega textile units have resumed production, state industry minister Parsadi Lal Meena said on Sunday.


Apart from textile units, production in 250 MSME units has also started in Bhilwara, he added. Bhilwara is known as the textile city.

"Lockdown-4 is being taken as Opening-1 in the state. Efforts have been accelerated to bring industrial activities to a normal level in the state. The industrial activities in the state have increased, which is a good sign," he said.

Meena said the department has made it easy to start most of the industrial activities in permitted category and opened industrial areas, SEZ etc.

Production work has started with less number of workers to ensure compliance of advisories of the Centre and state government, health protocol and social distancing norms, he added.

Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal informed that the units of cement, edible oil, flour-pulse-gram, pharma, electronics, IT, among others have started functioning.

"In the textile sector, there is a chain of spinning, weaving and processing, and these works in MSME sector has also started," he said.

The officer informed that 25 per cent of the textile industries have started production in Balotra (Barmer) and 50 units in Pali.

He also said that production is being done in 34 cement units of the state, while edible oils are being produced in 700 oil mills.


