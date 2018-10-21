English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All Petrol Pumps in Delhi to Remain Shut Today Over Govt’s Refusal to Cut VAT on Fuel Price
There are about 400 petrol pumps in Delhi and all of them will remain closed for nearly 24 hours in protest from 6 am onwards on October 22 and remain closed till 5 am on October 23.
Image for Representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: All 400-odd petrol pumps along with linked CNG dispensing units in the national capital will remain shut Monday in protest against Delhi government's refusal to reduce VAT on fuels, the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) said in a statement.
There are about 400 petrol pumps in Delhi which also have linked compressed natural gas (CNG) stations and all of them will remain closed for nearly 24 hours in protest from 6 am onwards on October 22 and remain closed till 5 am on October 23, it said.
DPDA president Nischal Singhania said, "The central government had slashed the rate of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre each on September 4. This was followed by reduction of VAT (value added tax) by various states including neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, bringing relief to their residents.
"But, the Delhi government refused to reduce VAT on fuel both petrol and diesel resulting in fuel becoming more expensive than bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh."
In comparison to Delhi, fuel rates in bordering states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are cheaper, he said.
Because of high price in Delhi and low prices in states like UP and Haryana, customers are deserting the petrol pumps in Delhi leading to huge drop in sales, Singhania said.
Due to difference in prices, there has been a sharp drop of 50-60 per cent in sale of diesel in Delhi and 25 per cent in petrol in this quarter, the DPDA president said, adding that on Monday, all the 400 pumps of Delhi will neither purchase nor sell petrol, diesel and CNG.
He said the festival season is peak season for the sale of fuel due to social travelling by residents. "DPDA urges the Delhi government to immediately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel and encourage commuters to buy euro VI fuel and save the livelihood of employees and owners of petrol pumps of Delhi and also save state's revenue loss," the statement said.
There are about 400 petrol pumps in Delhi which also have linked compressed natural gas (CNG) stations and all of them will remain closed for nearly 24 hours in protest from 6 am onwards on October 22 and remain closed till 5 am on October 23, it said.
DPDA president Nischal Singhania said, "The central government had slashed the rate of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre each on September 4. This was followed by reduction of VAT (value added tax) by various states including neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, bringing relief to their residents.
"But, the Delhi government refused to reduce VAT on fuel both petrol and diesel resulting in fuel becoming more expensive than bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh."
In comparison to Delhi, fuel rates in bordering states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are cheaper, he said.
Because of high price in Delhi and low prices in states like UP and Haryana, customers are deserting the petrol pumps in Delhi leading to huge drop in sales, Singhania said.
Due to difference in prices, there has been a sharp drop of 50-60 per cent in sale of diesel in Delhi and 25 per cent in petrol in this quarter, the DPDA president said, adding that on Monday, all the 400 pumps of Delhi will neither purchase nor sell petrol, diesel and CNG.
He said the festival season is peak season for the sale of fuel due to social travelling by residents. "DPDA urges the Delhi government to immediately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel and encourage commuters to buy euro VI fuel and save the livelihood of employees and owners of petrol pumps of Delhi and also save state's revenue loss," the statement said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
News18 Excerpts: Bhuvan Bam on #MeToo and Using Cuss Words
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Excerpts: Kaneez Surka on #MeToo and Why We Need More Female Comedians
-
Monday 15 October , 2018
News18 Excerpts: Mallika Dua On #MeToo, Consent and Misconduct
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 News18 Excerpts: Bhuvan Bam on #MeToo and Using Cuss Words
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Excerpts: Kaneez Surka on #MeToo and Why We Need More Female Comedians
Monday 15 October , 2018 News18 Excerpts: Mallika Dua On #MeToo, Consent and Misconduct
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,101.30
|-4.34
|Indiabulls Hsg
|653.80
|-17.10
|Dewan Housing
|210.55
|-10.75
|Yes Bank
|217.90
|-6.04
|Bajaj Finance
|2,140.50
|-0.47
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sudarshan Chem
|385.05
|2.64
|Indiabulls Hsg
|654.25
|-17.06
|Reliance
|1,101.65
|-4.11
|Dewan Housing
|211.80
|-10.37
|Yes Bank
|217.70
|-6.06
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|215.90
|4.15
|Sun Pharma
|609.95
|2.78
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,198.95
|1.95
|Bharti Infratel
|264.45
|1.71
|Vedanta
|211.10
|1.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|608.40
|2.52
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,199.55
|1.83
|Vedanta
|211.15
|1.51
|HUL
|1,579.20
|1.16
|ITC
|288.45
|0.73
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|653.80
|-17.10
|HCL Tech
|958.50
|-6.42
|Yes Bank
|217.90
|-6.04
|HDFC
|1,660.25
|-4.46
|Reliance
|1,101.30
|-4.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|217.70
|-6.06
|HDFC
|1,661.30
|-4.32
|Reliance
|1,101.65
|-4.11
|Hero Motocorp
|2,711.00
|-3.70
|Infosys
|682.60
|-3.11
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho is Unstoppable at the Box Office; Arjun's Namaste England Falls Flat
- What Can App Stores do if Users Start Downvoting an App? Nothing, For The Sake of Democracy
- Honda Activa Crosses 2 Crore Sales Milestone, Creates Record in India
- Pakistani Poet's Daughter has to Drive Taxi to Make Ends Meet
- Spiders, Man: Lake Gets Caught in Kilometer-Large Web; Scary Pics Included
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...