Allahabad Bank, Gujarat Gas, PNB, ICRA Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stock markets were trading with strong positive momentum on Friday, i.e. 27 December, with all sectoral indices except metal trading in the green.

At 10:34 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex stood at 41,359.80, up 196.04 points, or 0.48%, while the Nifty 50 index rose 59.40 points, or 0.49%, to 12,185.95. Allahabad Bank, Gujarat Gas, PNB, ICRA and CARE Ratings were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Allahabad Bank: Allahabad Bank share price surged 11% after the government released fresh capital infusion fund of Rs 2,153 crore for the lender.

Gujarat Gas: Gujarat Gas Ltd shares jumped 4% after Crisil upgraded the rating of long-term rating of bank facilities.

PNB: Punjab National Bank (PNB) shares shot up 5.8% after the bank allotted Rs 1,500 crore Tier-II (Basel III Compliant) capital bonds on private placement basis.

ICRA, CARE Ratings: Shares of ICRA Ltd fell 1.8%, while those of CARE Ratings gained 3.5% after market regulator Sebi imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh each on both the companies for failures in ratings of IL&FS debt.

Hindustan Aeronautics: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd shares dropped nearly 2% after CARE cut company’s long-term rating to AA+ from AAA.

HG Infra Engineering: HG Infra Engineering Ltd shares spiked 11% after the company was declared lowest bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Kaveri Seed: Kaveri Seed Co. Ltd shares advanced nearly 12% after the open offer for buyback of 28 lakh shares at Rs 700 per share was approved by Sebi.

Can Fin Homes: Can Fin Homes Ltd shares rose 1.7% after CARE reviewed the ratings of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 8,300 crore and affirmed the rating ‘AAA (Credit watch with developing implications)’.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.