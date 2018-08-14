English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Allahabad Bank Posts Q1 Net Loss of Rs 1,944 Crore
The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 28.84 crore in the corresponding April-June period of 2017-18.
File photo of an Allahabad Bank. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: State-owned Allahabad Bank on Tuesday, reported a net loss of Rs 1,944.37 crore in the first quarter ended June due to higher provisioning for bad loans.
The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 28.84 crore in the corresponding April-June period of 2017-18.
Total income of the bank also fell to Rs 4,794.04 crore as against Rs 4,968.57 crore mainly owing to fall in income from other sources.
Interest income, however, rose to Rs 4,599.50 crore during April-June as against Rs 4,147.85 crore in the same period a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Bank's gross bad loans worsened by the end of June quarter with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) hitting a high of 15.97 per cent of the gross advances as against 13.85 per cent as on June 30, 2017.
In value terms, the gross NPAs stood at Rs 25,067.55 crore by end-June 2018, up from Rs 21,032.42 crore in the year-ago period.
Net NPA ratio, however, improved to 7.32 per cent (Rs 10,410.30 crore) as against 8.96 per cent (Rs 12,868.66 crore).
Thus the provisioning for bad loans was to be raised to Rs 2,590.37 crore for June quarter from an allocation of Rs 1,686.70 crore for April-June 2017.
As per RBI directions of June last year in respect of nine accounts for initiating insolvency process, the bank said it made fresh provisions of Rs 532.42 crore in June quarter of this fiscal.
On further regulatory directions of August 2017, the bank made additional provisions of Rs 657.54 crore in respect of accounts under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, it said in the filing.
The non-performing loan provision coverage ratio of the bank is 67.81 per cent by end-June, Allahabad Bank said.
Stock of the bank fell 5.62 per cent to trade at Rs 40.30 on BSE
Also Watch
The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 28.84 crore in the corresponding April-June period of 2017-18.
Total income of the bank also fell to Rs 4,794.04 crore as against Rs 4,968.57 crore mainly owing to fall in income from other sources.
Interest income, however, rose to Rs 4,599.50 crore during April-June as against Rs 4,147.85 crore in the same period a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Bank's gross bad loans worsened by the end of June quarter with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) hitting a high of 15.97 per cent of the gross advances as against 13.85 per cent as on June 30, 2017.
In value terms, the gross NPAs stood at Rs 25,067.55 crore by end-June 2018, up from Rs 21,032.42 crore in the year-ago period.
Net NPA ratio, however, improved to 7.32 per cent (Rs 10,410.30 crore) as against 8.96 per cent (Rs 12,868.66 crore).
Thus the provisioning for bad loans was to be raised to Rs 2,590.37 crore for June quarter from an allocation of Rs 1,686.70 crore for April-June 2017.
As per RBI directions of June last year in respect of nine accounts for initiating insolvency process, the bank said it made fresh provisions of Rs 532.42 crore in June quarter of this fiscal.
On further regulatory directions of August 2017, the bank made additional provisions of Rs 657.54 crore in respect of accounts under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, it said in the filing.
The non-performing loan provision coverage ratio of the bank is 67.81 per cent by end-June, Allahabad Bank said.
Stock of the bank fell 5.62 per cent to trade at Rs 40.30 on BSE
Also Watch
-
Sacred Games: Casts Talk About Their Journey, Roles and Anurag Kashyap
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
World Tribal Day: Indian Politicians Try To Garner Votes
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Sacred Games: Casts Talk About Their Journey, Roles and Anurag Kashyap
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 World Tribal Day: Indian Politicians Try To Garner Votes
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|577.05
|+8.25
|+1.45
|TCS
|2,015.20
|+15.05
|+0.75
|SBI
|295.05
|+0.90
|+0.31
|Reliance
|1,211.00
|+23.30
|+1.96
|Axis Bank
|616.95
|+12.05
|+1.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|575.00
|+5.80
|+1.02
|Tech Mahindra
|671.35
|+12.60
|+1.91
|Shriram Trans
|1,317.00
|-34.35
|-2.54
|TCS
|2,014.00
|+13.50
|+0.67
|IOC
|160.15
|-0.50
|-0.31
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|381.20
|+10.50
|+2.83
|UltraTechCement
|4,299.00
|+104.80
|+2.50
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,130.00
|+184.55
|+2.66
|Bajaj Finance
|2,828.15
|+67.75
|+2.45
|Eicher Motors
|29,104.00
|+697.40
|+2.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|380.45
|+9.35
|+2.52
|Sun Pharma
|575.00
|+12.25
|+2.18
|Axis Bank
|617.45
|+12.15
|+2.01
|Reliance
|1,210.85
|+23.70
|+2.00
|Tata Steel
|575.90
|+6.70
|+1.18
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|609.40
|-16.00
|-2.56
|HPCL
|269.30
|-3.80
|-1.39
|Adani Ports
|372.80
|-4.35
|-1.15
|Hero Motocorp
|3,275.55
|-32.65
|-0.99
|Bharti Airtel
|366.50
|-3.65
|-0.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|373.15
|-4.20
|-1.11
|Hero Motocorp
|3,276.00
|-29.60
|-0.90
|Bharti Airtel
|366.65
|-2.30
|-0.62
|Larsen
|1,260.35
|-8.20
|-0.65
|Vedanta
|215.00
|-1.05
|-0.49
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 6 Bursts Into Flames in a Moving Car; Fake Battery Being Blamed
- Varma: Test Cricket Is Dying, But Cricket Is Not
- From Hosting the Inaugural Asian Games, to PT Usha's Gold Rush in Seoul - India's Proudest Moments
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
- Which Apple MacBook Should You Buy?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...