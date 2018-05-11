Allahabad Bank Reports Net Loss of Rs 3509 Crore in Q4 on NPA Rise

Public sector lender Allahabad Bank on Friday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,509.63 crore for the last quarter ended March of 2017-18 due to more than three-time rise in its provisions for bad loans.The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 111.16 crore in the same quarter of preceding fiscal 2016-17. The bank had reported a loss of Rs 1,263.79 crore in the previous December quarter.The provisioning for bad loans spurted to Rs 5,126 crore during the March quarter against Rs 1,489.88 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to the regulatory filing by the bank.Income during the quarter also fell to Rs 4,259.37 crore from Rs 5,105.07 crore as also interest income declined to Rs 3,776.81 crore from Rs 4,372.18 crore in January-March 2017.For the entire 2017-18, net losses widened to Rs 4,674.37 crore from Rs 313.51 crore in 2016-17. Total income declined to Rs 19,051.05 crore in FY2017-18 from Rs 20,304.72 crore in the previous fiscal.On consolidated basis, the full year net loss rose to Rs 4,574.22 crore from Rs 279 corre year ago. Income decreased to Rs 19,487.51 crore from Rs 20,578.94 crore in FY2016-17.The provisioning amount for NPA for the year grew to Rs 10,326.45 crore from Rs 4,552.37 crore year ago fiscal.The bank said it has not declared any dividend for financial year 2017-18.The bank's non-performing assets (NPAs) reached 15.96 per cent of gross advances by end of March 2018 from 13.09 per cent in year ago same period. Gross bad loans were to the tune of Rs 26,562.79 crore as of March 2018 against Rs 20,687.83 crore in March 2017.Net NPA ratio, however, fell to 8.04 per cent (Rs 12,229.13 crore) from 8.92 per cent (Rs 13,433.51 crore).Allahabad Bank said the board of directors on Friday approved raising of equity capital aggregating up to Rs 1,900 crore through various modes.The Kolkata-headquartered lender said that is has merged its wholly owned subsidiary AllBank Finance Ltd with itself with effect from March 14, 2018.Among others, it said the bank reported 43 fraud cases in 2017-18 involving a total amount of Rs 1,525.35 crore."Out of these accounts, the bank has recovered a total amount of Rs 2.76 crore and made a total provision for balance amount of Rs 1,522.59 crore during the year. The quantum of unamortised provision debited from 'other reserves' as at the end of year amounting to Rs 390.58 crore in pursuance to RBI norms...as the provision for fraud can be amortized over a period of four quarters," the bank said.Besides, in respect of two gems and jewellery borrower groups, where fraud was declared by some banks, Allahabad Bank has fully provided for the entire funded exposure, it said.Also, the bank said it has made additional provision of Rs 672.61 crore as on March 31, 2018 in respect of certain NPA accounts covered under the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).On the divergence on asset classification and provisioning for NPAs as per RBI's risk assessment report (RAR), the lender has shown a gap of Rs 1,077.80 crore in gross NPA for 2016-17; for net NPAs it is Rs 925.40 crore.The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 313.52 crore in 2016-17, however, taking into account the Rs 152.40 crore divergence in provisioning, the adjusted net loss for the said fiscal comes in at Rs 465.92 crore.Allahabad Bank shares closed 0.98 per cent down at Rs 45.65 on BSE on Friday.