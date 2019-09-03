Allahabad Bank Shares Drop by 2.8% After Merger Announcement with Indian Bank
The merger of Allahabad Bank with Chennai-based Indian Bank will create India’s seventh-largest public sector bank with Rs 8.08 lakh crore business and strong branch networks in the south, north and east of the country.
Representative image
Allahabad Bank shares dropped as much as 2.8% in early trade on Tuesday, i.e. 3 September, after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the lender’s amalgamation with Indian Bank under the government’s mega-merger plan for public sector banks (PSU banks).
At 9:41 am, shares of Allahabad Bank were trading down 2% at Rs 34.60, after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 34.30. Meanwhile, shares of Indian Bank were down over 5%. The merger of Allahabad Bank with Chennai-based Indian Bank will create India’s seventh-largest public sector bank with Rs 8.08 lakh crore business and strong branch networks in the south, north and east of the country. Moreover, since both banks reportedly share a common core banking software (CBS), BaNCS, integration and realisation of gains would be quicker.
Finance secretary Rajeev Kumar said on Twitter: “Consolidated Indian and Allahabad Banks to be 7th largest #PSB with Rs 8.08 lakh cr. business. Strong scale benefits to both with business doubling. High CASA and lending capacity combined in consolidated bank.” CASA refers to current and savings account ratio.
Sitharaman on 30 August unveiled a merger plan of 10 PSU banks into four to create fewer and stronger global-sized lenders amid a slowdown in economic activity. The four new set of banks would be created after merging the following banks -- 1) Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India; 2) Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank 3) Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank; and 4) Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank.
Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab and Sind Bank will continue as separate entities due to their strong regional focus, while Bank of India and Central Bank of India will also operate separately.
While the move is aimed at making Indian banks globally competitive, analysts raised questions over merging the weak banks with strong ones at a time when asset quality concerns linger.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|61.40
|2.42
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,082.00
|-0.68
|Indiabulls Hsg
|444.55
|-2.37
|ICICI Bank
|399.95
|-2.37
|TCS
|2,286.65
|1.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bombay Burmah
|913.00
|1.37
|Biocon
|231.00
|-1.81
|Yes Bank
|61.40
|3.19
|Indiabulls Hsg
|444.50
|-2.38
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,084.15
|-0.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|713.70
|2.89
|Yes Bank
|61.40
|2.42
|Britannia
|2,750.05
|1.79
|HCL Tech
|1,117.15
|1.53
|Hero Motocorp
|2,603.35
|1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|61.40
|3.19
|HCL Tech
|1,118.20
|1.63
|TCS
|2,286.80
|1.27
|Hero Motocorp
|2,602.00
|1.17
|Infosys
|817.95
|0.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|117.85
|-3.76
|UltraTechCement
|3,938.00
|-2.82
|BPCL
|345.25
|-2.81
|Indiabulls Hsg
|444.55
|-2.37
|Tata Motors
|113.90
|-2.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|399.80
|-2.58
|Tata Motors
|114.00
|-2.36
|HDFC
|2,119.00
|-2.19
|ONGC
|118.45
|-2.27
|Tata Steel
|337.50
|-2.16
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 11: Launch Date, Prices, Specs and Everything Else We Know So Far
- Starbucks Writes 'ISIS' on Cup After Customer Tells Barista His name is 'Aziz'
- Arsenal Posts Video of Ranveer Singh as He Raps for Them at English Premier League
- If Not for Virat Kohli, Bumrah's Test Hat-Trick Would Have Remained a Distant Dream
- French Formula 2 Driver Anthoine Hubert Dies After Horrific High-Speed Crash in Belgian Grand Prix